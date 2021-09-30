  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Einladung: Wie kann ich richtig in Megatrends investieren? - Jetzt kostenfrei zum Online-Event am 03.10. anmelden +++-w-
30.09.2021 22:15

Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2046

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media or "Liberty) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) today announced the payment of a quarterly interest payment to the holders as of September 15, 2021 of its 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2046 (the "Debentures). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $5.625 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of September 30, 2021, the aggregate adjusted principal amount outstanding is approximately $25 million, after giving effect to todays quarterly interest payment.

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution that is made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive quarterly interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the quarterly interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 2.25% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

To date, Liberty has made one Extraordinary Additional Distribution to holders of the Debentures. On June 22, 2018, Liberty made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution of $514.1295 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures (a "Debenture), which was attributable to the cash consideration of $53.75 per share paid to former holders of common stock of Time Warner Inc. ("TWX) on June 15, 2018 in connection with AT&T Inc.s ("AT&T) acquisition of TWX ("AT&T/TWX Acquisition).

Reductions to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the amount of the quarterly interest payments received by holders of the Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 2.25% per annum of the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of the amount of the quarterly interest payment being made on the Debentures, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of principal and the revised adjusted principal amount of the Debentures resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures:

September 30, 2021
Beginning Adjusted
Principal

Payment

Interest

Payment of
Principal

September 30, 2021
Ending Adjusted
Principal

$450.0727

$5.625

$2.5317

$3.0933

$446.9794

Liberty also announced the payment today, to holders of the Debentures as of September 15, 2021, of an excess regular cash dividend amount distribution of $3.2975 per Debenture, which is attributable to the regular quarterly dividends paid by AT&T of $0.52 on August 2, 2021. Payments of additional distributions attributable to regular cash dividends do not result in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures.

As a result of the AT&T/TWX Acquisition, the reference shares attributable to each $1,000 original principal of Debentures consist of 13.7452 shares of common stock of AT&T (NYSE: T).

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporations interests in SiriusXM and Live Nation Entertainment. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporations subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporations businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1 and minority equity investments in AT&T Inc. and Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation.

Nachrichten zu Starz Inc Capital Shs (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Starz A News
RSS Feed
Starz A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Starz Inc Capital Shs (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Starz A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Starz A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Welchen Einfluss haben Wahlen auf Aktienkurse?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Fossile Brennstoffe immer teurer?
Roche mit Rückschlag
DZ BANK - Inside-Day als Vorbereitung für Abwärtswelle
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Inwiefern Zinsen Amazon schaden
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Gold und Inflation
Ein Fass ohne Boden
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Starz A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Starz A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Inflation bald bei 5 Prozent  das müssen Sie jetzt tun
Wie die neuen Provisionsregeln Maklern das Geschäft vermiesen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Müssen wir uns auf eine Stagflation einrichten?
Bei Fotovoltaik ist das Finanzamt großzügig  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen

News von

Wahl-Ticker 2021: Wissing (FDP) betont Differenzen mit Union in Sachen Steuerreform
Lufthansa-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Was Sie jetzt wissen müssen
Goldpreis: Heftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX 1,5 Prozent im Minus - Inflations- und Konjunktursorgen setzen Börsen zu
Wachstumsstarke Nebenwerte: So finden Sie Gewinner-Aktien - Neun Kauftipps

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- US-Handel endet rot -- US-Shutdown abgewendet -- TRATON bekommt neuen Chef -- Knaus Tabbert: Umsatzwarnung -- VW, HORNBACH, Roche, GM im Fokus

Merck KGaA beendet Zusammenarbeit mit GlaxoSmithKline bei Bintrafusp alfa. Carl Zeiss Meditec wechselt Vorstandsvorsitzenden. Merck & Co übernimmt Acceleron Pharma in Milliardentransaktion. Ford stoppt Fiesta-Produktion in Köln bis Ende Oktober. Diageo-Aktie: Weitere Erholung von Absatz und Margen erwartet. H&M will wieder Dividende ausschütten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die Topverdiener unter den Hollywoodstars
Bestbezahlte Schauspieler
Bundesländer mit der größten Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung
So hoch ist die Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung deutscher Bundesländer
Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis würden Sie bevorzugen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen