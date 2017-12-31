Liberty Media Corporation to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Liberty Media Corporation (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK,
FWONA, FWONK) will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on
Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at 8:00 a.m., M.D.T., at the corporate offices
of Liberty Media Corporation, 12300 Liberty Blvd., Englewood, Colorado
80112. The record date for the meeting is 5:00 p.m., New York City time,
on April 2, 2018. At the meeting, Liberty Media Corporation may make
observations regarding the companys financial performance and outlook.
The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested
persons should visit the Liberty Media Corporation website at http://www.libertymedia.com/events to
register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be
available on this website for one year after appropriate filings have
been made with the SEC.
About Liberty Media Corporation
Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range
of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses
are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM
Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and
assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB,
LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporations interest in SiriusXM. The
businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (Nasdaq: BATRA,
BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporations subsidiary Braves Holdings,
LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group
(Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation's
businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty
SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1,
its interest in Live Nation Entertainment and a minority equity
investment in Time Warner Inc..
