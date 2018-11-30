Liberty Media Corporation to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

finanzen.net
Liberty Media Corporation (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., M.D.T., at the corporate offices of Liberty Media Corporation, 12300 Liberty Blvd., Englewood, Colorado 80112. The record date for the meeting is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 8, 2019. At the meeting, Liberty Media Corporation may make observations regarding the companys financial performance and outlook.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Liberty Media Corporation website at http://www.libertymedia.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporation's interest in SiriusXM. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (Nasdaq: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporation's subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation's businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1, its interest in Live Nation Entertainment and minority equity investment in AT&T Inc.

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Deutsche Bank & Commerzbank: Fusion gescheitert -- Wirecard steigert Umsatz -- Bayer übertrifft Erwartungen -- Delivery Hero, Tesla im Fokus

Microsoft übertrifft Erwartungen und knackt Billionen-Marke. Bristol-Myers Squibb startet stark ins neue Jahr. 3M patzt im 1. Quartal und will 2.000 Jobs streichen. Harter Winter drückt bei UPS auf den Gewinn. Flugverbot für Boeing-Jets treibt Kosten bei Southwest Airlines nach oben. WACKER CHEMIE mit Verlust im 1. Quartal - Ausblick bestätigt.

