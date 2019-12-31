finanzen.net
04.04.2020 00:13

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; "Liberty or the "Company) will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting) virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on April 21, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, February 24, 2020, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/245867901, stockholders must enter the password "liberty2020 and the control number previously received on their proxy card. Once admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders who entered with a control number will be able to ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the Annual Meeting website. Persons without a control number may enter the meeting as a guest, but may not ask questions or vote.

Stockholders who are "beneficial owners and hold their shares through a broker, bank or other agent and who want to participate and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, must obtain a valid legal proxy from their broker, bank or other agent and then register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting through our transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC, no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on April 14, 2020. Directions for registering and voting can be found in the Notice of Change of Location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and other proxy materials filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and also posted to the Companys website at www.libertyfrac.com by clicking on "Investors and then "Financial Information. Additionally, stockholders may access the Companys proxy materials at: http://astproxyportal.com/ast/21952/.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, Liberty urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously provided.

About Liberty

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
März 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Liberty Oilfield Services-Aktie (finanzen.net)
07.02.20
Liberty Oilfield Services präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.02.20
Ausblick: Liberty Oilfield Services präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.07.19
Ausblick: Liberty Oilfield Services stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
03.05.19
Liberty Oilfield Services: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
28.04.19
Ausblick: Liberty Oilfield Services gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Oilfield Services News
RSS Feed
Liberty Oilfield Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.05.2019Liberty Oilfield Services BuyB. Riley FBR
12.03.2019Liberty Oilfield Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.02.2019Liberty Oilfield Services Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
10.10.2018Liberty Oilfield Services OutperformWolfe Research
07.02.2018Liberty Oilfield Services Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
17.05.2019Liberty Oilfield Services BuyB. Riley FBR
12.03.2019Liberty Oilfield Services OverweightBarclays Capital
10.10.2018Liberty Oilfield Services OutperformWolfe Research
07.02.2019Liberty Oilfield Services Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
07.02.2018Liberty Oilfield Services Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Liberty Oilfield Services News

25.03.20Liberty Oilfield Services downgraded to neutral from overweight at J.P. Morgan
31.03.20März 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Liberty Oilfield Services-Aktie
Weitere Liberty Oilfield Services News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Jeden Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE - Special Guest: Rocco Gräfe
Podcast mit Dr. Gerd Kommer: "Coronakrise: Wie sollten Anleger reagieren?"
DZ BANK - Historischer Einbruch - historische Chance?
Exporo: Geldanlage in der Coronakrise: Bundesbürger halten Immobilien für sehr wertstabil
Finance & Chill - Ein Tag voller Finanzexpertise mit vielen Tipps und Strategien für Ihren Anlageerfolg.
H&M knickt ein
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, Heidelberg Cement
EUR/USD  Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Liberty Oilfield Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Liberty Oilfield Services Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Eher Worst-Case-Szenarien in den Vordergrund stellen
In der Krise ist Streaming Disneys große Hoffnung
Das ist die Liste der unverwüstlichen Dividenden-Aktien
Diese deutschen Aktien sollten Sie meiden
Wann Miete nicht gezahlt werden muss, was Vermieter beachten müssen

News von

Frisches Geld händeringend gesucht: Droht bei Carnival bald das Ende?
Diese fünf DAX-Aktien sind laut Commerzbank stärker als das Coronavirus
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Neue Verkaufswelle?
DAX im Minus - Europas Anleger bleiben auf der Hut - Wirtschaftskollaps befürchtet
DAX-Chartanalyse: Pause vor der nächsten Welle

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus

DIC Asset senkt wegen Corona-Krise Gewinnprognose. Nordex profitiert von hoher Nachfrage in Europa. Bundesregierung in Gesprächen mit Lufthansa über Staatsbeteiligung. RTL zieht Ausblick und Dividendenvorschlag zurück. H&M: Q1-Zahlen besser als erwartet. Ryanair hält Gewinn noch im Prognoserahmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash und Chaostage an den Börsen. Wie handeln Sie in unsicheren Zeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
China fährt wieder hoch: Wo Anleger jetzt einsteigen
Aktie im Fokus
00:00 Uhr
KW 14: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001