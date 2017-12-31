Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; "Liberty) announced today
first quarter 2018 financial and operational results.
Summary Results and Highlights
-
Revenue of $495 million and net income of $54 million1 for
the first quarter of 2018
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million2 and annualized adjusted
EBITDA per average active fleet of $20.4 million for the first quarter
of 2018
Message from Chris Wright, CEO
"We are proud of our first quarter results. The Liberty team came
together to deliver record revenue and Adjusted EBITDA despite
significant operational challenges arising from unusual winter weather
and sand logistics issues during the first quarter.
"We are excited for the remainder of 2018. The frac market remains
strong and in partnership with our customers we continue to drive
increases in throughput across our entire fleet. The second quarter is
off to a great start and we expect results for this period will surpass
our Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet from last years third
quarter.
"In the Permian, we are pleased with our deepening customer
relationships and the results we are seeing. During the first quarter,
we deployed our sixth Permian fleet under a dedicated arrangement. The
Permian market remains tight for top tier, high-efficiency frac fleets,
and pricing is strong. More importantly, we are seeing meaningful
throughput and efficiency gains across our fleets in the basin.
Fleet Deployment Update
During the first quarter of 2018, Liberty deployed fleets 20 and 21
under dedicated arrangements with existing customers. Liberty has
staffed fleet 22 and is on schedule to deploy that fleet on a dedicated
basis at the end of the second quarter of 2018. As previously announced,
Liberty anticipates fleets 23 and 24 will be delivered at the end of the
third and fourth quarters of 2018 under dedicated arrangements.
__________________________
|
1
|
|
Net income attributable to Predecessor, controlling and
noncontrolling interests
|
2
|
|
"Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP).
Please see the supplemental financial information in the table under
"Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA at the
end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP
financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable
GAAP financial measure.
|
|
|
First Quarter 2018 Results
For the first quarter of 2018, revenue grew 10% to $495 million from
$449 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Net income totaled $54 million1 in the first quarter compared
to net income of $58 million in the fourth quarter. First quarter
results included a $3 million one-time, non-recurring expense related to
the early retirement of debt in conjunction with our initial public
offering. First quarter income tax expense totaled $8 million. Liberty
was not subject to income tax prior to its initial public offering.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $100 million from $92 million in the
fourth quarter. Annualized adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet
increased to $20.4 million in the first quarter compared to $20.2
million in the fourth quarter. Please refer to the reconciliation of
adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in
this release.
For the trailing twelve-months ended March 31, 2018, the Pre-Tax Return
on Capital Employed ("ROCE) was 39%. Please refer to the calculation of
ROCE in this release.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2018, Liberty had cash on hand of $98 million and total
debt of $107 million, net of discount. There were no borrowings drawn on
the ABL credit facility, and total liquidity including availability
under the credit facility was $311 million. On January 17, 2018, Liberty
completed its initial public offering of approximately 14.6 million
shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $17.00 per share.
About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to
onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in
North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on
improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer
partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac
optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more
information about Liberty or this event, please contact Investor
Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures,
including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed.
We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are
useful because they allow the evaluation of our operating performance
and compares the results of our operations from period to period without
regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We believe that
the presentation of Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed allows the
evaluation of our investment returns on capital and our effectiveness in
deploying our assets.
Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any
standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to
similar measures presented by other companies.
The presentation
of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for,
and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures
reported in accordance with GAAP.
See the tables entitled
"Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and Operational
Measures for a reconciliation or calculation of the non-GAAP financial
or operational measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
The information above includes "forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933,
as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts,
included herein concerning, among other things, the deployment of fleets
in the future, Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet in future
quarters, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and
borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our
financial position, business strategy and objectives for future
operations, are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking
statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as
"may, "expect, "estimate, "project, "plan, "believe, "intend,
"achievable, "anticipate, "will, "continue, "potential, "should,
"could, and similar terms and phrases.
Although we believe that
the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are
reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
These forward-looking statements represent our expectations or
beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results
described in this press release will not be achieved.
These
forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in
Liberty's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a
result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those
indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it
is made, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
New
factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to
predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other
cautionary statements in the "Risk Factors section of Libertys Annual
Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in our other public
filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause our actual
results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking
statement.
|
|
|
|
|
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
Selected Financial
Data
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
Statement of Income Data:
|
|
|
(amounts in thousands, except for fleet data)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
495,160
|
|
|
|
$
|
448,883
|
|
|
|
$
|
252,394
|
|
Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization shown
separately
|
|
|
|
376,827
|
|
|
|
|
339,315
|
|
|
|
|
211,633
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
21,677
|
|
|
|
|
20,738
|
|
|
|
|
17,084
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
28,016
|
|
|
|
|
25,642
|
|
|
|
|
14,146
|
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
426,600
|
|
|
|
|
385,855
|
|
|
|
|
242,820
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
68,560
|
|
|
|
|
63,028
|
|
|
|
|
9,574
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(6,494
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,347
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,452
|
)
|
Net income before taxes
|
|
|
|
62,066
|
|
|
|
|
57,681
|
|
|
|
|
8,122
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
8,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Predecessor, controlling and
noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
$
|
53,987
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,681
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,122
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to Liberty LLC, prior to Corporate
Reorganization
|
|
|
|
8,705
|
|
|
|
|
57,681
|
|
|
|
|
8,122
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
21,607
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
23,675
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Financial and Operational Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
$
|
82,867
|
|
|
|
$
|
60,255
|
|
|
|
$
|
136,524
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
$
|
100,167
|
|
|
|
$
|
91,753
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,437
|
|
Total Fleets at beginning of period (2)
|
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
Total Fleets at end of period (2)
|
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
Average Active Fleets (3)
|
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet (4)
|
|
|
$
|
20,414
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,223
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,828
|
__________________________
|
(1)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measures. See the tables
entitled "Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and
Operational Measures" below.
|
(2)
|
|
Total Fleets represents the number of deployed and active fleets as
of the designated date.
|
(3)
|
|
Average Active Fleets is calculated as the daily average of the
number of active fleets for the period presented.
|
(4)
|
|
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet is calculated as
Adjusted EBITDA for the respective quarter annualized, divided by
the Average Active Fleets, as defined above.
|
|
|
|
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
98,070
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,321
|
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
|
|
|
293,527
|
|
|
|
258,788
|
Inventories
|
|
|
60,072
|
|
|
|
55,524
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
|
|
26,847
|
|
|
|
21,396
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
478,516
|
|
|
|
352,029
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
549,297
|
|
|
|
494,776
|
Other assets
|
|
|
11,113
|
|
|
|
5,298
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
1,038,926
|
|
|
|
$
|
852,103
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
139,084
|
|
|
|
$
|
66,846
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
110,699
|
|
|
|
153,648
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
11
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
250,153
|
|
|
|
220,505
|
Long-term debt, net of discount
|
|
|
106,905
|
|
|
|
196,346
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
28,657
|
|
|
|
|
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement
|
|
|
2,291
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
388,006
|
|
|
|
416,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable common units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,486
|
Member equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
392,766
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
347,965
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
23,675
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
372,822
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
278,098
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
650,920
|
|
|
|
435,252
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
$
|
1,038,926
|
|
|
|
$
|
852,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
|
Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and
Operational Measures
|
(unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income attributable to Predecessor, controlling and
noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
$
|
53,987
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,681
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,122
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
28,016
|
|
|
|
25,642
|
|
|
|
14,146
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
6,494
|
|
|
|
5,347
|
|
|
|
1,452
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
8,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
96,576
|
|
|
|
$
|
88,670
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,720
|
|
Fleet start-up costs
|
|
|
3,309
|
|
|
|
3,171
|
|
|
|
4,612
|
|
Asset acquisition costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(498
|
)
|
|
|
1,354
|
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
Advisory services fees
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
794
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
100,167
|
|
|
|
$
|
91,753
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calculation of Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income attributable to Predecessor, controlling and
noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
$
|
214,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add back: Income tax expense
|
|
|
8,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax net income
|
|
|
$
|
222,445
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Employed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt, net of discount
|
|
|
$
|
107,275
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
105,914
|
Redeemable common units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,197
|
Total equity
|
|
|
650,920
|
|
|
|
|
236,691
|
Total Capital Employed
|
|
|
$
|
758,195
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
382,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Capital Employed (1)
|
|
|
$ 570,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed (2)
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Average Capital Employed is the simple average of Total Capital
Employed as of March 31, 2018 and 2017.
|
(2)
|
|
Pre-tax Return on Capital Employed is the ratio of pre-tax net
income for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018 to Average Capital
Employed.
|
|
|
