08.07.2019
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; "Liberty or the "Company) announced today an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, L.P. and R/C IV Liberty Holdings, L.P.

The underwriter intends to offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The offering is expected to close on July 10, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Liberty will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

Barclays is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement once available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (888) 603-5847, E-mail: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectuses filed by Liberty with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Liberty

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The information above includes "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may, "expect, "estimate, "project, "plan, "believe, "intend, "achievable, "anticipate, "will, "continue, "potential, "should, "could, and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in Liberty's filings with the SEC. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in "Item 1A. Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 as filed with the SEC on May 3, 2019 and in our other public filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

