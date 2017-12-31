Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London

Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO) is hosting the final European NEXT conference in London
this week, with executives presenting from Novartis, aparito, and the
global life sciences community. The event will feature discussions on
the EUs General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), precision medicine,
and how digital innovation is enabling the future of clinical trials.
Industry thought leaders and Medidata executives will lead event
sessions, including:
-
Achim Plueckebaum, Novartis Global Head of Drug Development IT:
will present on the transformation of drug development across the
spectrum of clinical research to how doctors care for patients.
-
Elin Haf Davies, aparito founder and CEO: part of the first all
female crew to row across the Indian Ocean, Davies will discuss how
she combined a career in pediatric health and passion for extreme
adventure to help children battling rare genetic diseases.
-
Glen de Vries, Medidata co-founder and president, and Christian
Hebenstreit, senior vice president for EMEA: will be joined
onstage by customers and partners presenting how the Medidata
Clinical Cloud® is unifying the science and operations of clinical
trials.
"We look forward to hosting members of our customer and partner
community at Medidata NEXT London, said Glen de Vries, co-founder and
president of Medidata. "Im excited to discuss how breakthroughs in
technology are fueling new opportunities in clinical research.
The event will also feature the 3rd Annual Medidata NEXT Hackathon,
MediHack. Customers, partners, and developers will come together to
collaborate and work with Medidata technology experts in a workshop
environment.
About Medidata NEXT
Medidata NEXT (formerly Medidata Symposium) began in 2006 when a group
of dedicated Medidata customers collaborated to create an open and
mutually beneficial environment to network, exchange ideas, share best
practices and provide feedback to Medidata.
Today, Medidata NEXT has become an even more diverse mix of
global Medidata customers and service partners who enjoy the benefits of
the Medidata Clinical Cloud®. Medidata NEXT gathers 2,500 life science
professionals to learn, network and share. To date, nearly 40
conferences around the globe. Events in 2018 to occur in Basel,
Frankfurt, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and New York.
About Medidata
Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled
expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000
pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic
medical centers and contract research organizations around the world.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life
sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are
individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to
create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com
