Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) is hosting the final European NEXT conference in London this week, with executives presenting from Novartis, aparito, and the global life sciences community. The event will feature discussions on the EUs General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), precision medicine, and how digital innovation is enabling the future of clinical trials. Register now to attend Medidata NEXT London April 25-26 at Hilton London Bankside.

Industry thought leaders and Medidata executives will lead event sessions, including:

Achim Plueckebaum, Novartis Global Head of Drug Development IT : will present on the transformation of drug development across the spectrum of clinical research to how doctors care for patients.

: will present on the transformation of drug development across the spectrum of clinical research to how doctors care for patients. Elin Haf Davies, aparito founder and CEO: part of the first all female crew to row across the Indian Ocean, Davies will discuss how she combined a career in pediatric health and passion for extreme adventure to help children battling rare genetic diseases.

part of the first all female crew to row across the Indian Ocean, Davies will discuss how she combined a career in pediatric health and passion for extreme adventure to help children battling rare genetic diseases. Glen de Vries, Medidata co-founder and president, and Christian Hebenstreit, senior vice president for EMEA: will be joined onstage by customers and partners presenting how the Medidata Clinical Cloud® is unifying the science and operations of clinical trials.

"We look forward to hosting members of our customer and partner community at Medidata NEXT London, said Glen de Vries, co-founder and president of Medidata. "Im excited to discuss how breakthroughs in technology are fueling new opportunities in clinical research.

The event will also feature the 3rd Annual Medidata NEXT Hackathon, MediHack. Customers, partners, and developers will come together to collaborate and work with Medidata technology experts in a workshop environment.

Learn more about Medidata NEXT global events and register today for London NEXT.

About Medidata NEXT

Medidata NEXT (formerly Medidata Symposium) began in 2006 when a group of dedicated Medidata customers collaborated to create an open and mutually beneficial environment to network, exchange ideas, share best practices and provide feedback to Medidata.

Today, Medidata NEXT has become an even more diverse mix of global Medidata customers and service partners who enjoy the benefits of the Medidata Clinical Cloud®. Medidata NEXT gathers 2,500 life science professionals to learn, network and share. To date, nearly 40 conferences around the globe. Events in 2018 to occur in Basel, Frankfurt, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and New York.

About Medidata

Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic medical centers and contract research organizations around the world. The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005886/en/