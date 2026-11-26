

EQS Newswire / 26/11/2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST

Werbung HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today released Life Sciences: From Lab to Landscape – How the Evolution of Life Sciences Is Transforming Real Estate Demand on the Chinese Mainland, a new report examining how the rapid growth of the life sciences industry is creating a distinct, specialist real estate sector across the country's leading innovation clusters.



The report finds that biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical technology companies are moving beyond conventional offices and standard industrial premises into purpose-built laboratories, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities and integrated research campuses. While these buildings demand higher specifications and greater capital investment, they also benefit from longer leases, stronger tenant retention and more resilient occupancy.



A Specialist Asset Class Takes Shape



Supported by national innovation policy, an ageing population, rising healthcare expenditure and expanding research and development (R&D), life sciences has become one of the Chinese mainland's most strategically important growth sectors. The 15th Five-Year Plan identifies biotechnology, biomedicine and biomanufacturing as strategic emerging industries.



The scale of this growth is clear. The value of the biotech industry on the Chinese mainland has risen from RMB 1.59 trillion in 2021 to an estimated RMB 2.31 trillion in 2026, an increase of more than 45%.



As companies progress from research to commercial production, their real estate needs follow a relatively predictable lifecycle, driving demand for:

Shared laboratories and incubators for early-stage companies

Modular, expandable laboratories for growth-stage businesses

GMP-compliant manufacturing and clean-room facilities

Integrated campuses combining research, manufacturing and corporate functions Ecosystems Matter More Than Buildings



Life sciences is one of the most cluster-dependent industries in commercial real estate. Occupiers prioritize access to universities, hospitals, talent, venture capital and regulatory support over occupancy costs alone. As a result, demand remains concentrated in seven leading markets – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Suzhou and Wuhan – which together form an increasingly integrated national innovation network. Within the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong is emerging as a complementary gateway connecting international capital, clinical research and regulatory capability with the research and manufacturing strengths of Shenzhen and Guangzhou.



Innovation Is Driving Demand for Specialist Space



Rising research and clinical activity is translating directly into demand for laboratories, pilot facilities and GMP production space. Annual drug clinical trial registrations on the Chinese mainland have more than doubled, from 2,386 in 2019 to 5,215 in 2025, as companies move more products from discovery towards commercialization.



In response, specialist life sciences space is now available at scale. Cushman & Wakefield tracks around 23.8 million sq m of life sciences space across 31 main clusters in the seven leading markets, giving occupiers a wider choice of quality research and production facilities. Pricing remains competitive, with nearly 80% of this space achieving rents of RMB 1.0–2.0 per sq m per day.



Retrofitting and ESG Unlock Value



Developers and investors are increasingly repositioning older offices, research parks and industrial buildings into laboratory and innovation space. Where floor loading, ceiling heights and utility capacity allow, retrofitting can shorten delivery times, lower development costs and reduce embodied carbon. At the same time, the energy intensity of laboratories is placing ESG performance at the center of investment decisions, with key priorities including:

HVAC upgrades and improved energy management

Lower water consumption and renewable energy where practical

Operational resilience for uninterrupted research activity

Access to green finance for lower-carbon, more efficient assets Outlook



With a pipeline of new supply in several cities, rents are expected to remain flat or soften in most markets in the near term, giving occupiers access to purpose-built space on favorable terms. Of the 27 near-term cluster assessments in the report, 26 point to stable or lower rents.



Conclusion



Life Sciences: From Lab to Landscape concludes that life sciences real estate on the Chinese mainland is evolving from a specialist niche into an institutional asset class. Over the coming years, success will depend less on adding space and more on specialized operations, clear sector positioning and the ability to support occupiers as they progress from research to commercial production. Landlords and investors offering strong locations, ecosystem depth and specialist operating capability will be best placed to capture growing demand.



Andrew Chan, Managing Director, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Greater China, said, "Life sciences assets are increasingly being assessed as a distinct asset class rather than as a variation on office or industrial property. Specialist fit-outs, longer lease commitments and strong tenant retention support income resilience, but value will depend on technical specification, location within an established ecosystem and the quality of operational management. For investors, retrofit opportunities in the right clusters offer an attractive middle ground between stable core assets and higher-risk development."



Tony Su, Managing Director, National Head of Industrial & Logistics Property Services, China, said, "Demand for specialist life sciences space continues to grow, led by innovative drug developers, cell and gene therapy and medical device companies. With a significant pipeline coming through in several cities, landlords that offer flexible unit sizes, move-in-ready space and specialist operating capability will be best positioned to secure occupiers as they scale from the laboratory to commercial production."



Jonathan Wei, President, Project & Occupier Services, China, said, "For occupiers, life sciences facilities are among the most complex projects to deliver. Laboratories and GMP facilities require resilient power, sophisticated HVAC systems, contamination control and strict regulatory compliance, often within tight timeframes. Engaging early on-site selection, design and fit-out is critical, particularly as companies plan for future expansion and look to integrate research, manufacturing and corporate functions within a single campus."



Shaun Brodie, Head of Research Content, Greater China, said, "Life sciences is reshaping commercial real estate demand on the Chinese mainland. Our research shows that occupiers are choosing ecosystems, not just buildings – access to talent, hospitals, universities and capital matters as much as the space itself. While new supply means rents are generally stable or moderating, this creates a window of opportunity for occupiers, and rewards landlords and investors who focus on established clusters, specialist operations and sustainable, flexible design."



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Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Cushman & Wakefield Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 53,000 employees in nearly 350 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (





News Source: Cushman & Wakefield

Life sciences is one of the most cluster-dependent industries in commercial real estate. Occupiers prioritize access to universities, hospitals, talent, venture capital and regulatory support over occupancy costs alone. As a result, demand remains concentrated in seven leading markets – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Suzhou and Wuhan – which together form an increasingly integrated national innovation network. Within the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong is emerging as a complementary gateway connecting international capital, clinical research and regulatory capability with the research and manufacturing strengths of Shenzhen and Guangzhou.Rising research and clinical activity is translating directly into demand for laboratories, pilot facilities and GMP production space. Annual drug clinical trial registrations on the Chinese mainland have more than doubled, from 2,386 in 2019 to 5,215 in 2025, as companies move more products from discovery towards commercialization.In response, specialist life sciences space is now available at scale. Cushman & Wakefield tracks around 23.8 million sq m of life sciences space across 31 main clusters in the seven leading markets, giving occupiers a wider choice of quality research and production facilities. Pricing remains competitive, with nearly 80% of this space achieving rents of RMB 1.0–2.0 per sq m per day.Developers and investors are increasingly repositioning older offices, research parks and industrial buildings into laboratory and innovation space. Where floor loading, ceiling heights and utility capacity allow, retrofitting can shorten delivery times, lower development costs and reduce embodied carbon. At the same time, the energy intensity of laboratories is placing ESG performance at the center of investment decisions, with key priorities including:With a pipeline of new supply in several cities, rents are expected to remain flat or soften in most markets in the near term, giving occupiers access to purpose-built space on favorable terms. Of the 27 near-term cluster assessments in the report, 26 point to stable or lower rents.Life Sciences: From Lab to Landscape concludes that life sciences real estate on the Chinese mainland is evolving from a specialist niche into an institutional asset class. Over the coming years, success will depend less on adding space and more on specialized operations, clear sector positioning and the ability to support occupiers as they progress from research to commercial production. Landlords and investors offering strong locations, ecosystem depth and specialist operating capability will be best placed to capture growing demand., said, "Life sciences assets are increasingly being assessed as a distinct asset class rather than as a variation on office or industrial property. Specialist fit-outs, longer lease commitments and strong tenant retention support income resilience, but value will depend on technical specification, location within an established ecosystem and the quality of operational management. For investors, retrofit opportunities in the right clusters offer an attractive middle ground between stable core assets and higher-risk development.", said, "Demand for specialist life sciences space continues to grow, led by innovative drug developers, cell and gene therapy and medical device companies. With a significant pipeline coming through in several cities, landlords that offer flexible unit sizes, move-in-ready space and specialist operating capability will be best positioned to secure occupiers as they scale from the laboratory to commercial production.", said, "For occupiers, life sciences facilities are among the most complex projects to deliver. Laboratories and GMP facilities require resilient power, sophisticated HVAC systems, contamination control and strict regulatory compliance, often within tight timeframes. Engaging early on-site selection, design and fit-out is critical, particularly as companies plan for future expansion and look to integrate research, manufacturing and corporate functions within a single campus.", said, "Life sciences is reshaping commercial real estate demand on the Chinese mainland. Our research shows that occupiers are choosing ecosystems, not just buildings – access to talent, hospitals, universities and capital matters as much as the space itself. While new supply means rents are generally stable or moderating, this creates a window of opportunity for occupiers, and rewards landlords and investors who focus on established clusters, specialist operations and sustainable, flexible design."Please click here to download the full report.Hashtag: #Cushman&WakefieldThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 53,000 employees in nearly 350 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china ).News Source: Cushman & Wakefield 26/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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