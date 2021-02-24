  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
14.09.2021 02:25

Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $306 million. Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Life Storage has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock. This offering is expected to close on or about September 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding balance under its revolving credit facility, fund acquisitions, and/or for general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is not permitted.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from:

  • Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 800-831-9146 or email a request to Prospectus@citi.com.
  • Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, by telephone at 800-326-5897, or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.
  • A prospectus supplement related to the offering will also be available free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

When used in this news release, the words "intends, "believes, "expects, "anticipates, and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the effect of competition from new self-storage facilities, which would cause rents and occupancy rates to decline; risks associated with the COVID-19 global health crisis or similar events, including but not limited to (i) the impact to the health of our employees and/or customers, (ii) the negative impacts to the economy and to self-storage customers which could reduce the demand for self-storage or reduce our ability to collect rent, (iii) reducing or eliminating our ability to increase rents charged to our current or future customers, (iv) limiting our ability to collect rent from or evict past due customers, (v) we could see an increase in move-outs of longer-term customers due to the economic uncertainty and significant rise in unemployment resulting from the COVID-19 global health crisis which could lead to lower occupancies and reduced average rental rates as longer-term customers are replaced with new customers at lower rates, and (vi) potential negative impacts on the cost and availability of debt and equity which could have a negative impact on our capital and growth plans; the Companys ability to evaluate, finance and integrate acquired self-storage facilities into the Companys existing business and operations; the Companys ability to effectively compete in the industry in which it does business; the Companys existing indebtedness may mature in an unfavorable credit environment, preventing refinancing or forcing refinancing of the indebtedness on terms that are not as favorable as the existing terms; interest rates may fluctuate, impacting costs associated with the Companys outstanding floating rate debt; the Companys ability to comply with debt covenants; any future ratings on the Companys debt instruments; regional concentration of the Companys business may subject it to economic downturns in the states of Florida and Texas; the Companys reliance on its call center; the Companys cash flow may be insufficient to meet required payments of operating expenses, principal, interest and dividends; and tax law changes that may change the taxability of future income.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,000 storage facilities in 34 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 575,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Nachrichten zu Sovran Self Storage Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sovran Self Storage News
RSS Feed
Sovran Self Storage zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sovran Self Storage Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.03.2018Sovran Self Storage Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
15.12.2017Sovran Self Storage SellUBS AG
15.09.2017Sovran Self Storage UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
12.09.2017Sovran Self Storage SellFBR & Co.
05.05.2017Sovran Self Storage NeutralCantor Fitzgerald
02.03.2018Sovran Self Storage Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
05.05.2017Sovran Self Storage NeutralCantor Fitzgerald
20.01.2017Sovran Self Storage HoldSunTrust
05.01.2017Sovran Self Storage NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
03.11.2016Sovran Self Storage Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
15.12.2017Sovran Self Storage SellUBS AG
15.09.2017Sovran Self Storage UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
12.09.2017Sovran Self Storage SellFBR & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sovran Self Storage Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sovran Self Storage News

02.09.21Life Storage. Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transition
13.09.21Life Storage. Inc. Announces Offering of 2.500.000 Shares of Common Stock
Weitere Sovran Self Storage News
Werbung

Trading-News

Deutsche Bank und Deutsche Telekom: Zwei DAX-Urgesteine vor neuen Handelssignalen
Disney setzt wieder aufs Kino
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
DZ BANK - Börsenpsychologie - Das Zünglein an der Waage!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ein Meister der Rendite
Schwerpunkt der Woche: EinBruch in der Automobilgeschichte
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Q&A: Unternehmensbewertung, Hightech-Giganten, Automobil- und Uranindustrie
Der demographische Wandel ist unerbittlich
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sovran Self Storage-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Sovran Self Storage Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon-Sale: Bis zu 71% sparen bei Marken-Kopfhörern und mehr
Miete steigt wie die Inflation? Was Sie zum Indexvertrag wissen müssen
Die Gefahr der Methode Alternativlos
Die große Sanierungsangst der Deutschen
Liliums gewagte Börsenpläne und CR7-Push für Teamviewer

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Börsen droht Gegenwind durch schwächelnde Konjunktur
DAX ein Prozent im Plus - Anleger in Europa zum Wochenstart wieder zuversichtlicher
Bitcoin: China gegen Miner - weshalb das der Kryptowährung hilft
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Chinesische Techfirmen im vorbörslichen US-Handel unter Druck
Ganz einfach reich mit ETFs: 25 Tipps zum nachhaltigen Vermögensaufbau

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt grün -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Hellman & Friedman legt bei zooplus nach -- United Internet beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm vorzeitig -- BMW, Valneva, BioNTech, Fraport im Fokus

Vonovia kommt bei Deutsche-Wohnen-Aktionären nur langsam voran - Streicht Vonovia die Annahmeschwelle? Urteil in Amsterdam - Taxidienst Uber muss Fahrer fest anstellen. Amazon eröffnet umgebautes Logistikzentrum mit Roboterbetrieb. Epic Games geht in Berufung gegen App-Store-Urteil. T-Mobile US bietet Handys und Tarife bald bei Walmart.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen