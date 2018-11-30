Life Storage, Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self storage properties, announced today that its operating partnership, Life Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership), priced an offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 (the "Notes). The Notes will be issued at 99.476% of par value with a coupon of 4.000%. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year, commencing on December 15, 2019. The Notes will mature on June 15, 2029. The offering is expected to close on June 3, 2019 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Operating Partnership expects to use net proceeds from this offering to repay its $100 million unsecured term note maturing June 4, 2020 and amounts outstanding under its unsecured line of credit. Remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Jefferies LLC, and BB&T Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 775 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada.

