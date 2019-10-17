Life Storage Wins Newsweeks 2020 Best Customer Service Award

finanzen.net
Life Storage Wins Newsweeks 2020 Best Customer Service Award

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self storage properties, announced today that it has been honored with Newsweeks 2020 Americas Best Customer Service Award. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 160 categories, including Storage Centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005852/en/

"We are honored to be recognized by our customers with this award for the second year in a row. Life Storage associates across the company work hard to deliver a best in class customer experience each and every day. This award is a direct result of those efforts, commented Joe Saffire, CEO of Life Storage, Inc.

The winners were selected based on the evaluations of over 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made a purchase, used a service or gathered information about a product or service in the last three years. Newsweeks study highlighted the value that customers place on service at a time when automation tends to reduce face-to-face interaction in the workplace. Life Storage employs approximately 2,000 associates.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 800 storage facilities in 29 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 450,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit https://invest.lifestorage.com/.

