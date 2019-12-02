finanzen.net
02.12.2019 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

Ligand Enters into Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Agreement with Sanofi

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces it has entered into a worldwide OmniAb license agreement with Sanofi. Under the agreement, Sanofi will be able to use Ligands full OmniAb antibody discovery platform which includes OmniRat®, OmniFlic®, OmniMouse®, OmniChicken® and OmniClic in addition to Ligands patented antigen technology. OmniAb is licensed to over 40 corporate partners globally, and this deal with Sanofi adds to a growing portfolio of OmniAb discovery and clinical development programs with global fully-integrated pharmaceutical companies. Sanofi will pay Ligand an up-front platform access fee, development and regulatory milestone payments and potential royalties on sales of marketed products.

"This agreement provides Sanofi with access to the industrys only human immunoglobulin transgenic rats and chickens for efficient generation of mono- and bispecific antibody therapeutics, said John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Ligand. "We are pleased to collaborate with a company committed to antibody therapeutics for many years and add OmniAbs in vivo platform to Sanofis outstanding antibody development capabilities.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb is a three-species transgenic-animal platform consisting of five different technologies used for producing mono- and bispecific human therapeutic antibodies. OmniRat animals comprise the industrys first human monoclonal antibody technology based on rats. Because they have a complete immune system with a diverse antibody repertoire, OmniRat animals generate antibodies with human idiotypes as effectively as wild-type animals make rat antibodies. OmniMouse is a transgenic mouse that complements OmniRat and expands epitope coverage. OmniFlic is an engineered rat with a fixed light chain for development of bispecific, fully human antibodies. OmniChicken animals comprise the industrys first human monoclonal antibody technology based on chickens. The OmniClic chicken is specifically developed to facilitate the generation of bispecific antibodies and retains the ability to generate diverse, high quality affinity matured antibodies. All five types of OmniAb therapeutic human antibody platform, OmniRat, OmniFlic, OmniMouse, OmniChicken and OmniClic, use patented technology, have broad freedom to operate, produce highly diversified, fully human antibody repertoires optimized in vivo for immunogenicity, manufacturability, and therapeutic efficacy, and deliver fully human antibodies with high affinity, specificity, expression, solubility and stability - Naturally Optimized Human Antibodies®.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligands OmniAb technology platform is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono- and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Captisol® platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. The Vernalis Design Platform (VDP) integrates protein structure determination and engineering, fragment screening and molecular modeling, with medicinal chemistry, to help enable success in novel drug discovery programs against highly-challenging targets. Ab Initio technology and services for the design and preparation of customized antigens enable the successful discovery of therapeutic antibodies against difficult-to-access cellular targets. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Gilead, Janssen, Baxter International and Eli Lilly. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by Ligand that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Ligand's judgment as of the date of this release. These include statements regarding Ligand's license agreement with Sanofis Genzyme Corporation unit under which Ligand may receive an upfront platform access payment, milestone payments and royalties (which, as used herein includes royalty-like payments based upon the development and commercialization of any products based on antibodies discovered under the license). Actual events or results may differ from our expectations. For example, there can be no assurances that Sanofi will successfully develop or market any antibodies discovered under the license. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may reduce Ligand's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other important risk factors affecting Ligand can be found in Ligand's prior press releases available at www.ligand.com as well as in Ligand's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Ligand disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this press release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Nachrichten zu Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ligand Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Ligand Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ligand Pharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ligand Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Inside

Gold gibt Gewinne wieder ab
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX mit bullischer Konsolidierung
DZ BANK - Special Webinar: Nullzinsen, US-Wahljahr & Handelskonflikt - was erwartet uns 2020?
Video: S&P500 sehr stark
Amazon  Sand im Getriebe
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Henkel, Volkswagen, RWE
Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
HSBC: Siemens - Flaggenausbruch erster Güte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ligand Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Rendite ist im Vergleich zu normalen Aktien deutlich besser
Diese Angebote am Cyber Monday lohnen sich wirklich
Handy am Cyber Monday  das sind die besten Angebote
Günstige Laptops am Cyber Monday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
So sparen Sie am Cyber Monday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern

News von

Paypal-Aktie: Kursverlust nach teuerster Übernahme der Unternehmensgeschichte - es könnte wieder bergauf gehen
Pensionskassen in der Krise: So sollen Betriebsrentner gegen Insolvenzen von Arbeitgebern geschützt werden
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Mehr Geld vom Staat: Regierung erhöht ab 2021 die Wohnungsbauprämie deutlich
Thyssenkrupp auf dem Weg zur Neuausrichtung: Gibt es einen Deal, profitieren die Anleihekurse

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt unter Nulllinie zurück -- Trump droht Brasilien und Argentinien mit neuen Zöllen -- Qatar erhält Abfuhr von Lufthansa -- RWE-Aktien unter Druck -- RIB, adidas, PUMA, BMW, UniCredit im Fokus

Varta-Aktie und Eckert & Ziegler-Aktie in immer neuen Höhen. LANXESS kauft brasilianischen Biozidhersteller. ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien. Hamburger Hafenkonzern HHLA stellt neue Klimaziele vor. MorphoSys rechnet mit US-Zulassung für Tafasitamab bis Mitte 2020. ProSieben-Chef kündigt Gespräch mit neuem Großaktionär Mediaset an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im November 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 48 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Hin und Her beim sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt geht weiter. Glauben Sie an eine Einigung noch in diesem Jahr?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:34 Uhr
DAX fällt unter Nulllinie zurück -- Trump droht Brasilien und Argentinien mit neuen Zöllen -- Qatar erhält Abfuhr von Lufthansa -- RWE-Aktien unter Druck -- RIB, adidas, PUMA, BMW, UniCredit im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:30 Uhr
JPMorgan bullish: Asiatische Aktien könnten 2020 "überraschen"
Aktie im Fokus
14:29 Uhr
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
NEL ASAA0B733
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
SteinhoffA14XB9
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Siemens AG723610
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Lufthansa AG823212