Ligand to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces that
the company is scheduled to participate in H.C. Wainwright 20th
Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City. Presentation takes
place on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (9:30
a.m. Pacific time). John Higgins, CEO, and Matt Korenberg, CFO, will
attend for Ligand.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Ligands website
at www.ligand.com.
A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website for 30 days.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring
technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop
medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by
providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product
revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate
cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to
participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable,
diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our
business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery,
early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We
partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do
best (late-stage development, regulatory management and
commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligands Captisol®
platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified
cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and
stability of drugs. OmniAb® is a patent-protected transgenic
animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono-and bispecific
therapeutic antibodies. Ligand has established multiple alliances,
licenses and other business relationships with the worlds leading
pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Amgen, Merck, Pfizer,
Celgene, Gilead, Janssen, Baxter International and Eli Lilly.
Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005170/en/