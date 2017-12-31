+++ Türkei: Gold als Versicherung? +++-w-
29.08.2018 15:00
Ligand to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces that the company is scheduled to participate in H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City. Presentation takes place on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (9:30 a.m. Pacific time). John Higgins, CEO, and Matt Korenberg, CFO, will attend for Ligand.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Ligands website at www.ligand.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligands Captisol® platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. OmniAb® is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono-and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Celgene, Gilead, Janssen, Baxter International and Eli Lilly.

Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.

