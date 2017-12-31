Linda Forry Named Eversource Trustee

Eversource Energy today announced the election of Linda Dorcena Forry to
its board of trustees, effective May 2, 2018. Forry is Vice President of
Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, Northeast Region, at
Suffolk Construction, where she is responsible for strengthening its
diversity and inclusion program, developing long-term talent, and
ensuring compliance with local workforce requirements.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006426/en/
Linda Dorcena Forry was elected to the Board of Trustees of Eversource Energy. (Photo: Business Wire).
Prior to joining Suffolk Construction, Forry served in the Massachusetts
State Senate where she was appointed to leadership as Assistant Majority
Whip. She was the first woman and person of color elected to represent
the First Suffolk Senate District, which includes Dorchester, Hyde Park,
Mattapan and South Boston.
"Linda brings to our board her invaluable experience in public service,
community economic development, and her perspective as an advocate for
those without a voice, said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim
Judge. "We are deeply honored to have Linda on our team.
Forry also previously served in the state House of Representatives. As
the only Haitian American elected official in Massachusetts at the time,
she rallied her colleagues to advocate for immigrant groups across the
state.
"I am looking forward to joining the board of Eversource and becoming
part of this New England institution, said Forry. "I am excited to
offer my experience and assist the company in advancing its goals of
providing excellent service to its customers, empowering its
communities, and supporting the regions future growth.
Forry holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Boston College Carroll
School of Management earned her Masters Degree in Public Administration
from Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She serves on numerous boards
and civic organizations, including the John F. Kennedy Library Advisory
Board, the Rappaport Institute for Greater Boston at the Harvard Kennedy
School of Government, the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, and the
Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti.
About Eversource:
Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits
and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to
approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New
Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency
programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource
harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to
build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering
reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more
information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com)
and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCorp)
and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceEnergy).
For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.
