Lindsay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading provider of irrigation
systems and infrastructure products, announced today that Consuelo E.
Madere has been appointed to its board of directors. Madere is the
President of Proven Leader Advisory, LLC, a management consulting and
executive coaching firm she founded in 2014. She is a former Executive
Officer of Monsanto, a leading global provider of innovative,
sustainable agricultural solutions. She has over 30 years of domestic
and global experience at Monsanto, spanning manufacturing, strategy,
technology, business development, profit & loss responsibility and
general management. She served in a number of key leadership positions
with significant P&L responsibility across Europe, Middle East and
Africa as well as Asia and key markets within the US business. She
retired from Monsanto Company in 2013 as Vice President of the companys
Global Vegetables and Asia commercial businesses and was a member of the
CEOs executive leadership team.
Madere serves as a Director of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR), the worlds largest
fertilizer company which recently was formed by the merger of Potash
Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc. She also serves as a director of
S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW), a leading provider of alfalfa, sorghum,
sunflower and stevia seeds. From 2014 to January 2018 she served as a
director at PotashCorp (NYSE: POT) and was a member of the Audit
Committee and the Safety, Health and Environment Committee. Madere
serves on the Deans Advisory Council of the Louisiana State University
Honors College, and is a member of the Latin Corporate Directors
Association as well as the Hispanic Association on Corporate
Responsibility. Her awards include the Vista Magazine Corporate
Achievement Award for "Hispanic Women in Business. Her professional
degrees include an MBA from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of
Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University.
"Lindsay's Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee, in consultation
with the full Board, developed a detailed set of skills and attributes
it sought in a new director. We are very pleased to have selected
Consuelo from this process," said Michael C. Nahl, Lindsay's chairman.
"Her strong background in agriculture, combined with her corporate
governance experience serving on public company boards, will allow her
to make significant contributions to Lindsay's continued success."
"I am very pleased to have Consuelo join the Lindsay board. Her
agriculture experiences in R&D and international markets will help
Lindsay Corporation continue to grow as an innovation-based company that
pursues opportunities in many attractive international markets, stated
Timothy L. Hassinger, Lindsays CEO and President.
Madere will serve for a term which will expire at the December 2018
annual meeting, and she will be nominated in the Companys next proxy
statement for a three-year term to expire in 2021.
William F. Welsh II, a Lindsay director since 2001, has informed the
company of his intention to retire upon the conclusion of his term at
the upcoming December 2018 annual meeting. "Bill has made very important
contributions to Lindsay's growth over the past 17 years and we will
miss his advice and counsel, stated Mr. Nahl.
About the Company
Lindsay manufactures and markets irrigation equipment primarily used in
agricultural markets which increase or stabilize crop production while
conserving water, energy, and labor. The Company also manufactures and
markets infrastructure and road safety products under the Lindsay
Transportation Solutions trade name. At December 18, 2017 Lindsay had
approximately 10.7 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.
For more information regarding Lindsay Corporation, see the Companys
Web site at www.lindsay.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005377/en/