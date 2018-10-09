finanzen.net
09.10.2018 22:05
Lindsay Corporation Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and year-ended August 31, 2018, before the market opens on Thursday, October 18, 2018. Management, including Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested investors may pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: http://dpregister.com/10123794. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on October 18, 2018.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial (877) 317-6789 (U.S.), or (412) 317-6789 (international) and request the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our website until the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company's website.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. Lindsay manufactures center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and technologies irrigating approximately 12 million acres (4.8 million hectares) in over 90 countries, through its worldwide network of more than 350 dealers. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET® as well as irrigation consulting, design, advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control, monitoring and scheduling technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, please visit www.lindsay.com.

