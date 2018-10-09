Lindsay Corporation Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer of
irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced
it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter
and year-ended August 31, 2018, before the market opens on Thursday,
October 18, 2018. Management, including Tim Hassinger, President and
Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results
the same day at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
Interested investors may pre-register for the teleconference at the
following link: http://dpregister.com/10123794.
Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder,
dial-in number and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on
October 18, 2018.
Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial (877) 317-6789
(U.S.), or (412) 317-6789 (international) and request the Lindsay
Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast
live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations
section of the Company's website, www.lindsay.com.
Replays of the conference call will remain on our website until the next
quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation
available to augment management's formal presentation, which will also
be accessible via the Company's website.
About the Company
Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of
irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in
1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development
of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation
needs of the world's rapidly growing population. Lindsay manufactures
center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and
technologies irrigating approximately 12 million acres (4.8 million
hectares) in over 90 countries, through its worldwide network of more
than 350 dealers. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes
Zimmatic® and FieldNET® as well as irrigation consulting, design,
advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control, monitoring
and scheduling technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a
global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation
Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic
moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier
Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about
Lindsay Corporation, please visit www.lindsay.com.
