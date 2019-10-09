finanzen.net
09.10.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Lindsay Corporation Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2019, before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Management, including Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested investors may pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: http://dpregister.com/10134707. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on October 29, 2019.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial (833) 535-2202 (U.S.), or (412) 902-6745 (international) and request the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our website until the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company's website.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Nachrichten zu Lindsay CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Lindsay News
RSS Feed
Lindsay zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Lindsay CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.10.2017Lindsay HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.12.2016Lindsay HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.10.2016Lindsay SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2016Lindsay SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.05.2016Lindsay NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.10.2017Lindsay HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.12.2016Lindsay HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.05.2016Lindsay NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.04.2016Lindsay NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
28.01.2015Lindsay NeutralBoenning & Scattergood
10.10.2014Lindsay HoldGabelli & Co
14.10.2016Lindsay SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2016Lindsay SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.09.2015Lindsay SellMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
26.03.2015Lindsay SellMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
08.12.2014Lindsay SellMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Lindsay CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Lindsay News

08.10.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Deere &amp; Company. Lindsay. AGCO and Alamo Group
26.09.19Ex-RUC man Raymond Keith Lindsay jailed for inciting child sex act
07.10.19Lindsay helps give Broncos’ Fangio first win as coach
Weitere Lindsay News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - Brent: technische Reaktion bietet Short-Chance!
Sechs Fakten über die Deutschen und ihr Geld
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Investoren warten auf Ergebnisse der Handelsgespräche.
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: Q4: Das Beste kommt zum Schluss
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Branchenführer LVMH mit guten Aussichten?
Diesem deutschen Pharma-Unternehmen droht die Entnahme aus dem EURO STOXX 50
Chip-Krise setzt Samsung zu - Aktie stabilisiert sich
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Lindsay-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Lindsay Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

China offenbar zu partiellem Handelsabkommen mit USA bereit
Amerikas Notenbank fürchtet den nächsten Lehman-Moment
Das müssen Sie über den Reichmacher-Fonds wissen
USA setzen chinesische Unternehmen auf schwarze Liste
Diese vier Männer herrschen über Deutschlands Wirtschaft

News von

Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Profis
Strafzinsen: So schützen Sie Ihr Geld
DAX: Was kommt nach der Zwischenerholung?
DAX im Minus: Handelsstreit und Brexit-Sorgen drücken Börsen - Qiagen-Aktie fällt
Wirecard-Aktie vor großer Trendwende? Warum Anleger und Analysten den Titel so lieben

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wall Street schließt höher -- US-Notenbank: Fed-Vertreter sehen wachsende Risiken -- Commerzbank will wohl tausende Stellen streichen -- Wirecard, DWS, Deutsche Börse im Fokus

LVMH wächst im dritten Quartal stärker als erwartet. Schaeffler baut in Deutschland bis zu 1.300 weitere Stellen ab. Neue thyssenkrupp-Chefin kündigt Jobabbau an. EVOTEC und Celmatix kooperieren bei Therapien für Frauenerkrankungen. Uber-Investment wird für Paypal zur Belastung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Zertifikate ?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wall Street schließt höher -- US-Notenbank: Fed-Vertreter sehen wachsende Risiken -- Commerzbank will wohl tausende Stellen streichen -- Wirecard, DWS, Deutsche Börse im Fokus
Immobilien
22:24 Uhr
Sind deutsche Immobilien weiter interessant?
Aktie im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Johnson & Johnson-Aktie gibt ab: Männer-Brüste durch Medikament? Milliarden-Urteil gegen J&J
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Nordex AGA0D655
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400