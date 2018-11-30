Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and
distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology,
announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular
quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable February 28, 2019,
to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2019.
At October 19, 2018, Lindsay Corporation had approximately 10.8 million
shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol LNN.
About the Company
Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of
irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. The Lindsay
family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET®
as well as irrigation consulting, design, advanced machine-to-machine
communication, remote control, monitoring and scheduling technology, and
wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the
transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures
equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's
roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®,
Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more
information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.
