Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and
distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology,
announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular
quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable May 31, 2019, to
shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2019.
At December 22, 2018, Lindsay Corporation had approximately 10.8 million
shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol LNN.
About the Company
Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of
irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. The Lindsay
family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET®
as well as irrigation consulting, design, advanced machine-to-machine
communication, remote control, monitoring and scheduling technology, and
wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the
transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures
equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the worlds
roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®,
Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about
Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.
Concerning Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to
risks and uncertainties and which reflect managements current beliefs
and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions,
Company performance and financial results.
You can find a
discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual,
quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements include
information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations
and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by,
followed by or including the words "anticipate, "estimate, "believe,
"intend, "expect, "outlook, "could, "may, "should, "will, or
similar expressions.
For these statements, the Company claims the
protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained
in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The
Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
information contained in this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005830/en/