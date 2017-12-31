Lindsay Corporation Completes Sale of Watertronics and LAKOS Businesses

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and
distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology,
today announced that it has completed the sale of its Watertronics and
LAKOS businesses.
Watertronics is a designer and manufacturer of custom pumping solutions
for Golf, Landscape, Municipal and Agricultural use. LAKOS is a producer
of custom water filtration systems for commercial and residential use.
The sale is part of Lindsay Corporations Foundation for Growth
initiative.
"Our Foundation for Growth strategy includes simplifying the way
we conduct our business and aligning with a core focus on commercial
irrigation and infrastructure, said Tim Hassinger, President and CEO of
Lindsay Corporation. "The sale of the Watertronics and LAKOS businesses
helps us achieve those goals while maintaining water pumping and
filtration as parts of our turnkey irrigation strategy through
continuing commercial agreements with these businesses.
About the Company
Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of
irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. The Lindsay
family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET®
as well as irrigation consulting, design, pump and filtration offerings,
advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control and monitoring
technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in
the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions
manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on
the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®,
Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more
information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.
Concerning Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to
risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs
and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions,
company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of
many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and
current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning
possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and
those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words
"anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "outlook,"
"could," "may," "should," "will," or similar expressions. For these
statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for
forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to
update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005467/en/