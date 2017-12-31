Lindsay Corporation Completes Sale of Watertronics and LAKOS Businesses

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced that it has completed the sale of its Watertronics and LAKOS businesses.

Watertronics is a designer and manufacturer of custom pumping solutions for Golf, Landscape, Municipal and Agricultural use. LAKOS is a producer of custom water filtration systems for commercial and residential use.

The sale is part of Lindsay Corporations Foundation for Growth initiative.

"Our Foundation for Growth strategy includes simplifying the way we conduct our business and aligning with a core focus on commercial irrigation and infrastructure, said Tim Hassinger, President and CEO of Lindsay Corporation. "The sale of the Watertronics and LAKOS businesses helps us achieve those goals while maintaining water pumping and filtration as parts of our turnkey irrigation strategy through continuing commercial agreements with these businesses.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET® as well as irrigation consulting, design, pump and filtration offerings, advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control and monitoring technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

