  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
18.08.2021 12:45

Lindsay Corporation to Present at the Virtual Midwest IDEAS Conference

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Conference, being held August 25 - 26, 2021. Management will host one-on-one calls with investors throughout the day on August 25th.

A webcast of managements presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:30 a.m. CDT on August 25, 2021 and may be accessed via the investor relations presentation section of the companys website, www.lindsay.com and on the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS. and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

Nachrichten zu Lindsay CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Lindsay News
RSS Feed
Lindsay zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Lindsay CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.10.2017Lindsay HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.12.2016Lindsay HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.10.2016Lindsay SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2016Lindsay SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.05.2016Lindsay NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.10.2017Lindsay HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.12.2016Lindsay HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.05.2016Lindsay NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.04.2016Lindsay NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
28.01.2015Lindsay NeutralBoenning & Scattergood
10.10.2014Lindsay HoldGabelli & Co
14.10.2016Lindsay SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2016Lindsay SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.09.2015Lindsay SellMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
26.03.2015Lindsay SellMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
08.12.2014Lindsay SellMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Lindsay CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Lindsay News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Lindsay News
Werbung

Trading-News

Was treibt den Devisenmarkt  und was nicht?
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Heidelberg Cement, Deutsche Bank, MTU Aero Engines
DZ BANK - Faszination Hebelprodukte Teil 2: So werden Sie zum Gewinnertyp!
Bund zieht sich aus Lufthansa zurück
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Marktkommentar August: Trotz Inflation - die Zinsen sinken
Ohne Alternative
Zooplus-Übernahmeangebot
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Vorurteile, Urteilsfähigkeit, Konsequenz und Contenance
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Webinar: "Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? - So erreichen Sie Ihr Anlageziel mit Allvest." Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Lindsay-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Lindsay Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zustimmen oder kündigen? So sollten Sie auf den Gebühren-Brief Ihrer Bank reagieren
F13-Report  mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie von den Wetten der Profis
Minus 7 Prozent  diese Preisdelle bei Eigentumswohnungen ist ein Warnsignal
Burry vs. Wood und lukrative Ladesäulen-Aktien
Solange Geld kostenlos ist, werden Aktien weiter steigen

News von

Goldpreis: Heftigster Ausverkauf an den Terminmärkten seit 28 Monaten
Die Zinslüge: Wie Banken und Sparkassen an den Strafzinsen kräftig verdienen
Curevac-Aktie: Neuer Versuch eines Comebacks
Varta-Aktie stabilisiert sich nach Ausverkauf - DZ stuft hoch
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie, EON und RWE nach Zahlen im Anlage-Check

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- HelloFresh-Aktie erstmals über 90 Euro -- WACKER CHEMIE erhält Großauftrag aus China -- Shop Apotheke, Covestro, EVOTEC, Siemens Healthineers im Fokus

Zur Rose schreibt weiter Verlust - Wachstum beschleunigt sich. Haaland bleibt laut Zorc auf jeden Fall in Dortmund - Bayern entzaubern BVB. Hackerangriff: Hacker erbeuten fast 50 Millionen T-Mobile-Kundendaten. Brandenburgs Wirtschaftsminister rechnet mit Tesla-Produktionsstart 2021. BlackBerry: Schwachstelle in älterer Software für Autos und Medizintechnik.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Zweites Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
In diese Aktien investiert Bill Ackman im zweiten Quartal 2021
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen