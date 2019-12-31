finanzen.net
25.08.2020 14:00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present at LD Micro 500 Investor Conference and Solebury Trout Zoomside Chat on September 1, 2020

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference on September 1, 2020 at 9:40 am Eastern Time / 6:40 am Pacific Time.

Brian M. Culley and Brandi L. Roberts, Chief Financial Officer, will also be participating in the 2020 Solebury Trout Zoomside Chat on September 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time / 9:00 am Pacific Time. The Solebury Trout conference format will consist of fireside chats between participating companies and covering analysts. Lineage management will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Joseph Pantginis, Ph.D., Managing Director, Equity Research, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.

Interested investors can access both live presentations on the Events and Presentations section of Lineages website and archived presentations will be available for 30 days. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website, located at www.lineagecell.com/media/.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineages programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineages clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic ("off-the-shelf) product candidates: (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and in preclinical development for additional cancers and as a vaccine against infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.

