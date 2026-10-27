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Linedata Services: Nine-month 2026 revenue: €121.4m (+1.7% organic)

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Linedata Services / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Linedata Services: Nine-month 2026 revenue: €121.4m (+1.7% organic)

27-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

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Nine-month 2026 revenue: €121.4m (+1.7% organic)

 

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Neuilly-sur-Seine, October 27, 2026 – Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of €121.4m in the first nine months of 2026, stable on a reported basis compared with the first nine months of 2025. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was up 1.7%.

 

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Revenue in €m

9 months 2025

9 months 2026

Change

Change at constant structure and exchange rates

ASSET MANAGEMENT

78.9

77.9

-1.3%

+1.5%

LENDING & LEASING

43.1

43.5

+1.0%

+2.0%

TOTAL LINEDATA

122.0

121.4

-0.5%

+1.7%

                                                                                      Rounded, unaudited figures (€m) 

 

 

Recurring revenue stood at €97.4m at end-September 2026, up €0.5m and accounting for 80% of total revenue (+1 pt).

 

Following the exceptional decline in business activity at the end of 2025 due to the August 2025 cyber incident, activity gradually returned to growth in 2026. After organic growth of 0.5% in the second quarter, the recovery accelerated in the third quarter, with revenue up 8.8% on a like-for-like basis.

 

Order intake continued to trend positively, reaching €37.2m at end-September 2026, up 6.2%. 

 

 

Performance by segment:

 

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: €26.0m, -7.8%; Q2: €25.9m, -7.8%; Q3: €25.9m, +14.7%)

 

The Software division reported revenue of €53.8m, down 0.8% on a like-for-like basis. Business activity recovered strongly in Q3 2026, with organic revenue growth of 14.9%, benefiting from a favourable comparison base following the 2025 cyber incident. 

 

The Services division continued to grow in Q3 2026, with a 9.4% increase in revenue at constant structure and exchange rates. Over the first nine months of the year, revenue increased by 6.9% on an organic basis.

 

 

 

 

 

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: €14.2m, -9.8%; Q2: €16.2m, +12.0%; Q3: €13.1m, +1.7%)

 

Lending & Leasing revenue amounted to €43.5m, up 2.0% on a like-for-like basis.

 

Order intake continued to trend positively, reaching €13.5m in the first nine months of 2026, up 17.3%.

 

Outlook

 

Linedata is continuing its efforts to drive business growth and consolidate its return to organic growth in 2026. 

 

 

Next communication: full-year 2026 revenue, January 28, 2027, after trading.

 

 

 

 

ABOUT LINEDATA

 

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata’s 1,400 employees working in 20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of €169.6m in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. www.linedata.com

 

 

Linedata

Finance Department

+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28

infofinances@linedata.com

 

Cap Value

Financial communication

+33 (0)1 80 81 50 00

info@capvalue.fr

www.capvalue.fr

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Issuer: Linedata Services
27 rue d'Orléans
92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine
France
Internet: www.linedata.com
ISIN: FR0004156297
LEI Code: 9695003D6KVJ0H8CL506
EQS News ID: 2423156

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2423156  27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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