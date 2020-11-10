  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ US-Wahl: Die Nachwehen. Volkswirt Egmond Haidt analysiert, auf was es nun ankommt. Heute 18 Uhr in der Sendung "Euer Egmond" von BNP Paribas.+++-w-
10.11.2020 04:16

Linx Grows 18.5% in Subscription Revenue in 3Q20 Compared To 3Q19

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Linx closed 3Q20 with gross revenue of BRL 252.9 million (result of the combination of recurring and consulting services revenues). In 3Q20, total recurring revenue reached BRL 219.8 million, 15.3% higher than the same period in 2019 and equivalent to 87% of gross revenue. Linx's net revenue was BRL 221.0 million, which represented an increase of 12.2% when compared to 3Q19. Adjusted EBITDA reached BRL 57.4 million in the quarter and the adjusted EBITDA margin in the period was 26.0%. Adjusted net income was BRL 3.0 million.

"In this quarter, despite the various impacts of the pandemic, we followed the continuous resumption of the retail sector, reinforced by the gradual return of the opening hours of malls and stores. Within this context, Linx has been capturing the various market opportunities. The various partnerships with marketplaces and the increased accessibility of our e-commerce platform enabled the growth of Linx Digital, which now represents 15.8% of total recurring revenue in 3Q20. Linx Pay also expanded, accounting for 14.2% of total recurring revenue and is already prepared for the entry of Pix., Explains Alberto Menache, CEO of Linx. Linx Digital and Linx Pay Hub offers have been mainly responsible for the constant increase in the company's results.

As a reminder, we have an EGM scheduled on November 17 to deliberate on the STNE proposal to incorporate all of our shares, or alternatively decide to authorize the continuation of interactions with Totvs.

We reaffirm our commitment to the long term, ensuring the safety of our team, service to customers and suppliers, and consequently, to the business

About Linx

Linx is a Brazilian company specialized in retail technology. Leader in the management software market, with 45.6% of retail market share, as IDC attests. Publicly traded at B3 since 2013, Linx also became the first Brazilian publicly traded software company at NYSE in 2019. The company has more than 3,500 employees distributed among its headquarters in São Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil and 5 countries in America. Visit www.linx.com.br/imprensa

Nachrichten zu Linx SA American Depositary Share Repr 1 Sh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
07.11.20
Ausblick: Linx legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
25.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Linx stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
12.08.20
Linx: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.08.20
Ausblick: Linx zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: Linx zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.06.20
Linx legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
07.06.20
Ausblick: Linx stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.20
Erste Schätzungen: Linx zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Linx News
RSS Feed
Linx zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Linx SA American Depositary Share Repr 1 Sh

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Linx News

07.11.20Ausblick: Linx legt Quartalsergebnis vor
25.10.20Erste Schätzungen: Linx stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
26.10.20LINX Cargo Care Group keeps mining export supply chain rolling
Weitere Linx News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar am 19.11.
DZ BANK - And the winner is? - Strategien nach der US-Wahl
Covestro und VW: Zwei DAX-Aktien auf dem Sprung
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones explodiert regelrecht
Vontobel: Vontobel Aqua Index  nachhaltige Rendite mit ökologischer und sozialer Wirkung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Der Welthandel springt wieder an.
Stromer clever versi­chern
NEU bei Exporo: Drogerie- und Gesundheitszentrum mit 5,6 % p. a. laufender Ausschüttung
Die Top-Trades der letzten Woche
10 Punkteplan für Ihre finanzielle Freiheit - Allvest powered by Allianz
Wie viel Sie wirklich sparen müssen, um wohlhabend in Rente zu gehen
Der Zins ist stärker als der Präsident
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Linx-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Linx Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ungefähr ein Ertrag von sechs Milliarden
So geben Sie Corona auch zuhause keine Chance
Ankara erlebt das finale Chaos
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Egal wo, die Zähne sind fast das Erste, worauf ich bei anderen achte

News von

DAX fünf Prozent im Plus: Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff lässt Börsen jubeln
DAX-Ausblick: Anlegern stehen wegen US-Wahlhickhack unruhige Zeiten bevor
Studienerfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff sorgt für weltweite Euphorie
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Aktien von Waffenherstellern nach Impfstoff-Erfolg unter Druck
Newsticker Corona: Charite - Zwei Wochen "Bremsweg" für Corona-Intensivfälle

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt weit über 13.000 Punkten -- Dow mit Kursfeuerwerk - US-Techtitel rot-- BioNTech & Pfizer: Ermutigende Corona-Impfstoff-Daten -- Amazon, Aurora, Canopy, Sixt und Nemetschek im Fokus

Tesla bleibt trotz möglicher Verzögerung bei Zeitplan für Grünheide. Apple setzt Zulieferer Pegatron wegen Verstößen auf Bewährung. McDonald's sieht Umsatzerholung. Netflix testet linearen Kanal in Frankreich. Merck lizenziert Prüftherapie Atacicept an Vera Therapeutics aus. Deutsche Bank verkauft IT-Tochter Postbank Systems an Tata. Verdi unterstützt TUIfly-Beschäftigte im Streit um Kündigungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen