LivaNova Completes Acquisition of TandemLife

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova or the "Company), a
market-leading medical technology company, today announced it closed its
acquisition of TandemLife. Previously, on Feb. 14, LivaNova announced
its intent to acquire TandemLife, a privately held company focused on
advanced cardiopulmonary temporary support solutions.
"The acquisition of TandemLife allows us to complement our portfolio
with a complete set of solutions for Extracorporeal Life Support and
Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support, said Damien McDonald,
LivaNovas Chief Executive Officer. "Expanding our existing line of
cardiopulmonary products will advance patient care options and improve
quality of medical care.
Under the terms of the agreement, LivaNova paid $200 million to
TandemLife at closing with an additional $50 million to be paid based on
specified regulatory milestones. The acquisition is projected to be
modestly accretive in 2018.
About TandemLife
CardiacAssist, Inc., dba TandemLife, is a growing, privately held
medical device company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that
developed the worlds first FDA-cleared and CE-marked short-term
extracorporeal circulatory support platform. TandemLife products have
provided critical cardiopulmonary support to thousands of patients in
the top hospitals worldwide.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five
decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives
of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and
breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of
patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered
in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the
company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three
business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm
Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy),
Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.
For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.
