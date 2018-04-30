LivaNova Reports Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Revenue Results

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company,
today announced preliminary unaudited revenue results for the quarter
ended March 31, 2019.
Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Results
The Company expects worldwide sales from continuing operations for the
first quarter 2019 to be approximately $251 million, flat on a reported
basis and an increase of 4.0 percent on a constant-currency basis
compared to the first quarter of 2018. Neuromodulation sales are
anticipated to be $94 million, up 0.6 percent on a reported basis and an
increase of 2.1 percent for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the
same period last year. Cardiovascular sales are expected to be $155
million, down 0.5 percent on a reported basis and an increase of 5.1
percent for first quarter 2019 as compared to the same period last year.
In Cardiovascular, LivaNova ended a previously disclosed third-party
distribution agreement on January 1, 2019 that accounted for $8 million
in sales in the first quarter of 2018 and is located in Cardiopulmonary
within the Rest of World region. The following table highlights expected
worldwide sales for the first quarter of 2019 by business:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ in millions
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
|
Constant
Currency
|
Business / Product Line:
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Cardiopulmonary
|
|
|
$
|
121.5
|
|
|
$
|
125.1
|
|
|
(2.9%)
|
|
|
2.5%
|
Heart Valves
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
(17.5%)
|
|
|
(11.4%)
|
ACS
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
Cardiovascular
|
|
|
|
155.4
|
|
|
|
156.2
|
|
|
(0.5%)
|
|
|
5.1%
|
Neuromodulation
|
|
|
|
94.4
|
|
|
|
93.8
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
2.1%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
Total Net Sales
|
|
|
$
|
250.5
|
|
|
$
|
250.4
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
Note: Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.
Constant-currency % change is considered a non-GAAP metric.
Constant-currency growth accounts for the impact from fluctuations
in the various currencies in which the Company operates as
compared to reported growth.
|
|
|
|
The Neuromodulation business experienced unexpected weakness in the U.S.
market due to a combination of factors, including competitive dynamics
and salesforce turnover. Softness in Perceval sales coupled with
continued declines in overall heart valve sales negatively impacted the
Cardiovascular business during the quarter.
"While our Europe and Rest of World regions continued to grow above
plan, I am disappointed by our execution in the quarter in light of the
changing competitive environment within the U.S. in our Neuromodulation
and Heart Valves businesses, said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive
Officer of LivaNova. "We believe we can address these challenges and
remain committed to our strategy to drive sales, build global
capabilities and establish a strong product portfolio. We believe these
efforts will serve the needs of our customers and patients to create
quality, long-term value for our shareholders.
2019 Guidance and Financial Outlook
LivaNova is currently reviewing its 2019 guidance and will provide
updates and report its full financial results for first quarter 2019 in
connection with its earnings call on Wednesday, May 1.
Note Regarding Preliminary Results
The financial results presented in this release are preliminary and may
change. This preliminary financial information includes calculations or
figures that have been prepared internally by management and have not
been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting
firm. There can be no assurance that the Companys actual results for
the periods presented herein will not differ from the preliminary
financial data presented herein and such changes could be material. This
preliminary financial data should not be viewed as a substitute for full
financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not
necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future
periods.
Webcast and Conference Call Instructions
The Company will host a live audio webcast for interested parties
commencing at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May
1 that will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the
LivaNova corporate website at www.livanova.com.
To listen to the conference call live by telephone, dial (844) 601-5111
(if dialing from within the U.S.) or (647) 253-8650 (if dialing from
outside the U.S.). The conference ID is 7264769.
Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available under the
"News & Events / Events & Presentations section of the Investor
Relations portion of the LivaNova website, where it will be archived and
accessible for approximately 12 months.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five
decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives
of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and
breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of
patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered
in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide.
The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees.
LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation,
with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.),
respectively.
For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, management has disclosed financial measurements
that present financial information not necessarily in accordance with
GAAP. Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring
the Companys ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and
year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against other
medical technology companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the
Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be
comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These
non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as
alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP.
Unless otherwise noted, all sales growth rates in this release reflect
comparable, constant-currency growth. Management believes that referring
to comparable, constant-currency growth is the most useful way to
evaluate the sales performance of LivaNova and to compare the sales
performance of current periods to prior periods on a consistent basis.
Constant-currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the
change in sales between current and prior-year periods using average
exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period.
LivaNova calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on
internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in
GAAP financial measures. For example, forward-looking net sales growth
projections are estimated on a constant-currency basis and exclude the
impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Forward-looking non-GAAP
adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
exclude other items such as, but not limited to, changes in fair value
of contingent consideration arrangements, asset impairment charges and
product remediation costs that would be included in comparable GAAP
financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for
constant-currency net sales are net sales.
Furthermore, adjusted financial measures allow investors to evaluate the
Companys core performance for different periods on a more comparable
and consistent basis, and with other entities in the medical technology
industry by adjusting for items that are not related to the ongoing
operations of the Company or incurred in the ordinary course of business.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are
based on certain assumptions of management and describe LivaNovas
future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements
can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including, but not limited to, "may, "could, "seek, "guidance,
"predict, "potential, "likely, "believe, "will, "expect,
"anticipate, "estimate, "plan, "intend, "forecast, or variations of
these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news
release are based on information presently available to LivaNova and
assumptions that LivaNova believes to be reasonable, but are inherently
uncertain. As a result, LivaNovas actual results, performance or
achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by
these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future
performance or actions that may be taken by LivaNova and involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond
LivaNovas control. You should carefully consider the risks and
uncertainties that affect LivaNova, including those described in the
"Risk Factors section of LivaNovas most recent Annual Reports on Form
10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the United States
Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information in this news release is as of the date of its release.
LivaNova does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly
any of the forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect
actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions
or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except
to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more
forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will
make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking
statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any
forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this
news release.
|
|
LIVANOVA PLC
|
QUARTERLY SALES
|
U.S. dollar in millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change at
Actual Currency
Rates
|
|
% Change at
Constant
Currency Rates
|
Cardiopulmonary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S
|
|
$
|
39.0
|
|
$
|
38.4
|
|
1.5%
|
|
1.5%
|
Europe
|
|
|
35.6
|
|
|
36.9
|
|
(3.5%)
|
|
4.3%
|
Rest of World
|
|
|
46.9
|
|
|
49.8
|
|
(5.8%)
|
|
2.0%
|
Total
|
|
|
121.5
|
|
|
125.1
|
|
(2.9%)
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heart Valves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
(33.4%)
|
|
(33.4%)
|
Europe
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
(13.2%)
|
|
(6.0%)
|
Rest of World
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
(13.4%)
|
|
(5.1%)
|
Total
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
31.0
|
|
(17.5%)
|
|
(11.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Europe
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Rest of World
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Total
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cardiovascular
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S
|
|
|
51.4
|
|
|
45.0
|
|
14.3%
|
|
14.3%
|
Europe
|
|
|
46.2
|
|
|
49.0
|
|
(5.7%)
|
|
2.0%
|
Rest of World
|
|
|
57.8
|
|
|
62.2
|
|
(7.2%)
|
|
0.7%
|
Total
|
|
|
155.4
|
|
|
156.2
|
|
(0.5%)
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neuromodulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S
|
|
|
76.7
|
|
|
78.0
|
|
(1.7%)
|
|
(1.7%)
|
Europe
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
3.5%
|
|
12.0%
|
Rest of World
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
27.8%
|
|
36.2%
|
Total
|
|
|
94.4
|
|
|
93.8
|
|
0.6%
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Europe
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Rest of World
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Total
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S
|
|
|
128.1
|
|
|
123.0
|
|
4.2%
|
|
4.2%
|
Europe
|
|
|
56.9
|
|
|
59.3
|
|
(4.1%)
|
|
3.7%
|
Rest of World
|
|
|
65.5
|
|
|
68.1
|
|
(3.9%)
|
|
4.1%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
250.5
|
|
$
|
250.4
|
|
0.0%
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The preliminary sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers
may not add due to rounding.
