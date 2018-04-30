LivaNova Reports Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Revenue Results

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Results

The Company expects worldwide sales from continuing operations for the first quarter 2019 to be approximately $251 million, flat on a reported basis and an increase of 4.0 percent on a constant-currency basis compared to the first quarter of 2018. Neuromodulation sales are anticipated to be $94 million, up 0.6 percent on a reported basis and an increase of 2.1 percent for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year. Cardiovascular sales are expected to be $155 million, down 0.5 percent on a reported basis and an increase of 5.1 percent for first quarter 2019 as compared to the same period last year. In Cardiovascular, LivaNova ended a previously disclosed third-party distribution agreement on January 1, 2019 that accounted for $8 million in sales in the first quarter of 2018 and is located in Cardiopulmonary within the Rest of World region. The following table highlights expected worldwide sales for the first quarter of 2019 by business:

$ in millions Three months ended

March 31, As Reported Constant

Currency Business / Product Line: 2019 2018 % Change % Change Cardiopulmonary $ 121.5 $ 125.1 (2.9%) 2.5% Heart Valves 25.6 31.0 (17.5%) (11.4%) ACS 8.2 - N/A N/A Cardiovascular 155.4 156.2 (0.5%) 5.1% Neuromodulation 94.4 93.8 0.6% 2.1% Other 0.6 0.4 N/A N/A Total Net Sales $ 250.5 $ 250.4 0.0% 4.0%

 Note: Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding. Constant-currency % change is considered a non-GAAP metric. Constant-currency growth accounts for the impact from fluctuations in the various currencies in which the Company operates as compared to reported growth.

The Neuromodulation business experienced unexpected weakness in the U.S. market due to a combination of factors, including competitive dynamics and salesforce turnover. Softness in Perceval sales coupled with continued declines in overall heart valve sales negatively impacted the Cardiovascular business during the quarter.

"While our Europe and Rest of World regions continued to grow above plan, I am disappointed by our execution in the quarter in light of the changing competitive environment within the U.S. in our Neuromodulation and Heart Valves businesses, said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. "We believe we can address these challenges and remain committed to our strategy to drive sales, build global capabilities and establish a strong product portfolio. We believe these efforts will serve the needs of our customers and patients to create quality, long-term value for our shareholders.

2019 Guidance and Financial Outlook

LivaNova is currently reviewing its 2019 guidance and will provide updates and report its full financial results for first quarter 2019 in connection with its earnings call on Wednesday, May 1.

Note Regarding Preliminary Results

The financial results presented in this release are preliminary and may change. This preliminary financial information includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally by management and have not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. There can be no assurance that the Companys actual results for the periods presented herein will not differ from the preliminary financial data presented herein and such changes could be material. This preliminary financial data should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future periods.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

LIVANOVA PLC QUARTERLY SALES U.S. dollar in millions Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 % Change at

Actual Currency

Rates % Change at

Constant

Currency Rates Cardiopulmonary U.S $ 39.0 $ 38.4 1.5% 1.5% Europe 35.6 36.9 (3.5%) 4.3% Rest of World 46.9 49.8 (5.8%) 2.0% Total 121.5 125.1 (2.9%) 2.5% Heart Valves U.S 4.4 6.5 (33.4%) (33.4%) Europe 10.5 12.1 (13.2%) (6.0%) Rest of World 10.7 12.4 (13.4%) (5.1%) Total 25.6 31.0 (17.5%) (11.4%) ACS U.S 8.0 - N/A N/A Europe 0.1 - N/A N/A Rest of World 0.1 - N/A N/A Total 8.2 - N/A N/A Cardiovascular U.S 51.4 45.0 14.3% 14.3% Europe 46.2 49.0 (5.7%) 2.0% Rest of World 57.8 62.2 (7.2%) 0.7% Total 155.4 156.2 (0.5%) 5.1% Neuromodulation U.S 76.7 78.0 (1.7%) (1.7%) Europe 10.7 10.3 3.5% 12.0% Rest of World 7.1 5.6 27.8% 36.2% Total 94.4 93.8 0.6% 2.1% Other U.S - - N/A N/A Europe - - N/A N/A Rest of World 0.6 0.4 N/A N/A Total 0.6 0.4 N/A N/A Total U.S 128.1 123.0 4.2% 4.2% Europe 56.9 59.3 (4.1%) 3.7% Rest of World 65.5 68.1 (3.9%) 4.1% Total $ 250.5 $ 250.4 0.0% 4.0% * The preliminary sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

