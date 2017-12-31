LivaNova to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company,
today announced Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova,
will present at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global
Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Sept. 13 in New York at 10 a.m.
Eastern Daylight Time.
The discussion will be available to all interested parties through a
live audiocast accessible via the Investor Relations section
of LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com.
Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure
proper setup to receive the audiocast. Replays of the webcast will be
available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live
presentation for 90 days after the event.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five
decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives
of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and
breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of
patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered
in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide.
The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees.
LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiac Surgery and
Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy)
and Houston (U.S.A.), respectively.
For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.
