19.06.2019 22:47
LivaNova Welcomes Stacy Enxing Seng to Board of Directors

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced that Stacy Enxing Seng, a Venture Partner with Lightstone Ventures and former executive at several healthcare and medical technology companies, was elected by the Companys shareholders to join its Board of Directors during its June 18 annual general meeting.

"With a career spanning more than 25 years in the healthcare and medical technology industry, Stacy will contribute her broad experience and innovative thinking to our Board, said Daniel J. Moore, LivaNova Chairman of the Board. "Stacy brings insights that will help shape the future of LivaNova, including her expertise in business strategy, mergers and acquisitions, marketing and sales.

Enxing Seng joined Lightstone Ventures in 2016 and currently serves as Chairwoman of Cala Health Inc. and on the boards of Sonova Holding AG, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., PreCardia Inc. and The Fogarty Institute for Innovation, an educational non-profit organization. Previously, she served on the boards of Solace Therapeutics, Claret Inc., Spirox Inc., FIRE 1 INC., Go Red for Women and Minnesota  American Heart Association. Enxing Seng has also held several executive positions, including President of Covidien Vascular Therapies and President of Covidien Peripheral Vascular. She was founding member and executive officer of ev3 Incorporated prior to its acquisition by Covidien. Her other relevant experience comes from previous positions with SCIMED, Boston Scientific, American Hospital Supply and Baxter.

"Stacys background adds tremendous value to the Board, and we welcome her helpful guidance, said Damien McDonald, LivaNova Chief Executive Officer. "Her deep knowledge of the medical technology industry will complement our Board well, as we strive to develop innovations that transform patient lives.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in LivaNovas periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

