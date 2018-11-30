LivaNova Welcomes Stacy Enxing Seng to Board of Directors

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company,
today announced that Stacy Enxing Seng, a Venture Partner with
Lightstone Ventures and former executive at several healthcare and
medical technology companies, was elected by the Companys shareholders
to join its Board of Directors during its June 18 annual general meeting.
"With a career spanning more than 25 years in the healthcare and medical
technology industry, Stacy will contribute her broad experience and
innovative thinking to our Board, said Daniel J. Moore, LivaNova
Chairman of the Board. "Stacy brings insights that will help shape the
future of LivaNova, including her expertise in business strategy,
mergers and acquisitions, marketing and sales.
Enxing Seng joined Lightstone Ventures in 2016 and currently serves as
Chairwoman of Cala Health Inc. and on the boards of Sonova Holding AG,
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., PreCardia Inc. and The Fogarty Institute for
Innovation, an educational non-profit organization. Previously, she
served on the boards of Solace Therapeutics, Claret Inc., Spirox Inc.,
FIRE 1 INC., Go Red for Women and Minnesota American Heart
Association. Enxing Seng has also held several executive positions,
including President of Covidien Vascular Therapies and President of
Covidien Peripheral Vascular. She was founding member and executive
officer of ev3 Incorporated prior to its acquisition by Covidien. Her
other relevant experience comes from previous positions with SCIMED,
Boston Scientific, American Hospital Supply and Baxter.
"Stacys background adds tremendous value to the Board, and we welcome
her helpful guidance, said Damien McDonald, LivaNova Chief Executive
Officer. "Her deep knowledge of the medical technology industry will
complement our Board well, as we strive to develop innovations that
transform patient lives.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five
decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives
of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and
breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of
patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered
in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide.
The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees.
LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation,
with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.),
respectively.
For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
such as those described in LivaNovas periodic reports on file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially
from anticipated results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005802/en/