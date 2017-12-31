Lockheed Martin and Arconic Collaborate on 3D Printing and Advanced Aerospace Materials: Companies Announce Two-Year Joint Development Agreement

As part of an initiative to develop next-generation advanced materials
and manufacturing processes, Lockheed Martin and Arconic, a global
technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing leader, today
announced a two-year Joint Development Agreement (JDA). Together, the
companies will develop customized lightweight material systems and
advanced manufacturing processes, such as metal 3D printing, to advance
current and next-generation aerospace and defense solutionsincluding
new structures and systems not currently in existence.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005295/en/
Arconic have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the development of adva ... " src="https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20180716005295/en/667945/4/Optimized_Bracket_04_Lockheed_Release.jpg"/>
Lockheed Martin and Arconic have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the development of advanced materials and manufacturing processes, such as 3D printing. Additive manufacturing promises lighter, better-performing partsproduced cheapersuch as the Arconic-designed, optimized aerospace bracket shown here. (Photo: Business Wire)
This agreement expands the longstanding relationship between Arconic and
Lockheed Martin. The companies currently collaborate on advanced
materials and manufacturing projects such as the development of process
modeling, simulation tools and lightweight, corrosion resistant alloys.
Arconic also supplies Lockheed Martin with a broad portfolio of
innovative, multi-material products for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
aircraft programfrom engine to airframe structuresas well as 3D
printed metal parts for service on NASAs Orion spacecraft.
"At Lockheed Martin, we are relentlessly finding ways to develop
materials that create state-of-the-art advanced capabilities, reduce
waste and generate efficiencies in manufacturing practices, said Rod
Makoske, Lockheed Martin SVP of Corporate Engineering, Technology and
Operations. "Collaborating with Arconic will help us uncover new ideas
for materials development where traditional practices arent suitable,
investigate more sustainable material compositions and find ways to
produce materials more effectively.
"We have a long history of innovative collaboration with Lockheed Martin
across multiple platformsfrom single-piece forged bulkheads for the
F-35 to 3D printed parts for the Orion spacecraftand we are pleased to
expand on that relationship with this new agreement, said Ray Kilmer,
Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Arconic.
"Lockheed is always innovating, and it is a privilege to apply our
materials and manufacturing expertise to help them deliver their next
generation of cutting-edge products.
Arconic provides a range of high performance multi-materials and
products for virtually every aero engine and airframe platform. The
companys solutions range from the worlds largest fuselage panels and
wing skins, to 1/16-inch-diameter fasteners that hold an aircraft
together. Arconic is a leader in additive manufacturing technologies for
aerospace.
Lockheed Martins newly released 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report
details how innovative manufacturing techniques like industrial 3D
printing can allow for greater resource efficiency, less materials
used and potentially lower greenhouse gas emissions over the full life
cycle of a part.
In 2017, Lockheed Martin made progress toward its goal of creating
greater manufacturing efficiencies, including completing life-cycle
assessments on three products, identifying total cost of ownership
reductions of $574 million from decreased resource consumption and
impacts on human health and the environment.
About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global
security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people
worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design,
development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced
technology systems, products and services. This year the company
received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in
autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.
About Arconic
Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape
industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve
complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build
and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced
manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and
efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more
information: www.arconic.com.
Follow @arconic: Twitter,
Instagram,
Facebook,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
Dissemination of Company Information
Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company
developments and financial performance through its website on www.arconic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005295/en/