10.11.2021 22:30

Lockheed Martin and Keysight Test 5G Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Communications

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), a global security and aerospace company, and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading provider of 5G solutions, today announced a collaboration to advance 5G in support of mission-critical communications for aerospace and defense applications. The companies are actively collaborating on a 5G.MIL testbed that Lockheed Martin teams will use to advance 5G capabilities for multiple applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006023/en/

Lockheed Martin and Keysight Test 5G Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Communications (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lockheed Martin and Keysight Test 5G Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Communications

"Lockheed Martin is leveraging expertise in the commercial sector to scale, adapt and integrate 5G technology rapidly and affordably across mission-critical operations across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains, said Dan Rice, vice president for 5G.MIL Programs at Lockheed Martin. "Keysights end-to-end 5G test platforms, widely used commercially, provide an opportunity to develop customized solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the defense industry.

5G brings high-speed data rates, connection density, trustworthiness and low latencies to wireless communications networks. The collaboration advances Lockheed Martins 5G.MIL vision to support secure and resilient connectivity for defense and national security applications. It also aims to adapt commercial 5G technology to meet tactical communications needs in terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks operated by the Department of Defense. Working with Keysight on automated test cases to evaluate cyber security and vulnerabilities across all 5G components and interfaces, Lockheed Martin is also able to determine the cyber resiliency of its 5G-enabled solutions across the lifecycle  from development through operations.

"Deployment of future-proof, seamless and secure communication links serving operations across ground, sea and air depends on the successful integration of 5G, satellite, unmanned aerial vehicle, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, said Vince Nguyen, general manager for Aerospace Defense Government Solutions at Keysight Technologies. "Leveraging Keysights portfolio of flexible, scalable, and fully automated test, measurement, verification and optimization tools, Lockheed Martin has implemented the most advanced testbed for 5G and hybrid networks that we have seen in the aerospace and defense industry.

The testbed, which reached initial operational capability in July, will help Lockheed Martins 5G.MIL teams quickly verify interoperability and performance with a wide range of 5G assets and simulate reliable and secure communications. Since that time, both companies have worked together to emulate, test and validate 5G Open Radio Access Network and Non-Terrestrial Network communications. Through a strategic collaboration memorandum of understanding, the companies will incorporate additional capabilities to support emerging research and development needs and to remain current with the latest 5G advancements and beyond.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysights dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrows technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

07.11.21
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
19.08.21
Keysight Technologies stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
16.08.21
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
03.08.21
Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
21.05.21
Keysight Technologies: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
17.05.21
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
28.02.21
Wie Experten die Keysight Technologies-Aktie im Februar einstuften
20.02.21
Keysight Technologies: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

