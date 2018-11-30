Loma Negra Reports 1Q19 Results

Loma Negra, (NYSE: LOMA) ( BYMA: LOMA), ("Loma Negra or the
"Company), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced
results for the three month period ended March 31, 2019 (our "1Q19).
The Company is reporting results of its subsidiaries by applying
International Accounting Standards 29 IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in
Hyperinflationary Economies) ("IAS 29).
1Q19 Key Highlights
-
Net revenue increased 3.6% YoY to Ps.7,438 million (US$183 million),
mainly reflecting growth in the Concrete segment in Argentina and in
the Cement segment in Paraguay
-
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA up 17.9% YoY to Ps.2,136 million (US$54
million), principally driven by the Cement, masonry, and lime segment
in Argentina, further supported by growth across the main other
segments, and partially offset by non-recurrent structure adequacy
costs of approximately Ps.135 million.
-
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 347 basis points YoY
from 25.3% to 28.7%, excluding non-recurrent structure adequacy costs,
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA would have been 30.5%, expanding 528
basis points
-
Excluding the application of IAS 29 the Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
margin expanded 397 basis points YoY from 25.7% to 29.7%
-
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.59x from 0.49x in 1Q18, and
0.43x in FY18
The company has presented certain financial figures Table 1b and Table
11 below in U.S. dollars and Pesos without giving effect to IAS 29. The
company has prepared all other financial information herein by applying
IAS 291.
Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the first
quarter of 2019, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negras Chief Executive Officer,
noted: "We concluded the first quarter with another solid set of
results, despite the macro-economy environment in Argentina. Our core
Argentine Cement business, delivered both Adjusted EBITDA growth and
margin expansion, even with weaker volume demand in the country. We are
also pleased to see that our concrete operations continued to deliver
strong results, together with good performance in Paraguay and in the
Railroad segment.
Throughout the first quarter cement demand in Argentina declined
around 10.6% YoY, although in seasonally-adjusted terms volumes
presented an increase compared to the previous quarter. We expect this
trend to remain in the following quarters.
The L´Amalí expansion project continues on track, start-up date is
expected to be in the second quarter of next year. We have also
adequated some of our administrative and commercial processes, that will
drive Loma Negra to be a more efficient and agile company preparing
ourselves for the challenges to come.
1)
Table 1b and Table 11-- Figures in US dollars result from
the calculation of figures expressed in Argentine pesos and the average
exchange rate for each reporting period (2019 figures exclude the impact
of IAS 29 and 2018 figures are as previously reported)
|
Table 1: Financial Highlights
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Chg.
|
Net revenue
|
|
7,438
|
|
7,176
|
|
3.6%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
2,145
|
|
1,667
|
|
28.6%
|
Gross Profit margin
|
|
28.8%
|
|
23.2%
|
|
+560 bps
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
2,136
|
|
1,812
|
|
17.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
|
|
28.7%
|
|
25.3%
|
|
+347 bps
|
Net Profit
|
|
1,067
|
|
723
|
|
47.7%
|
Net Profit attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
1,014
|
|
671
|
|
51.1%
|
EPS
|
|
1.7011
|
|
1.1256
|
|
51.1%
|
Shares outstanding at eop
|
|
596
|
|
596
|
|
0.0%
|
Net Debt
|
|
4,908
|
|
3,504
|
|
40.0%
|
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
0.59x
|
|
0.49x
|
|
0.10x
|
Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (2019
figures exclude the impact of IAS 29 and 2018 figures are as
previously reported)
|
In million Ps.
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Chg.
|
Net revenue
|
|
7,132
|
|
4,534
|
|
57.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
2,118
|
|
1,166
|
|
81.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
|
|
29.7%
|
|
25.7%
|
|
+397 bps
|
Net Profit
|
|
1,025
|
|
549
|
|
86.8%
|
Net Debt
|
|
4,908
|
|
2,265
|
|
116.7%
|
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
0.59x
|
|
0.49x
|
|
0.10x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In million US$
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Chg.
|
Ps./US$, av
|
|
38.97
|
|
19.68
|
|
98.0%
|
Ps./US$, eop
|
|
43.35
|
|
20.14
|
|
115.2%
|
Net revenue
|
|
183
|
|
230
|
|
-20.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
54
|
|
59
|
|
-8.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
|
|
29.7%
|
|
25.7%
|
|
+397 bps
|
Net Profit
|
|
26
|
|
28
|
|
-5.7%
|
Net Debt
|
|
113
|
|
112
|
|
0.7%
|
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
0.59x
|
|
0.49x
|
|
0.10x
Overview of Operations
Sales Volumes
|
Table 2: Sales Volumes2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Chg.
|
Cement, masonry & lime
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
|
MM Tn
|
|
1.37
|
|
1.58
|
|
-13.4%
|
Paraguay
|
|
MM Tn
|
|
0.15
|
|
0.14
|
|
7.8%
|
Cement, masonry & lime total
|
|
|
|
1.52
|
|
1.72
|
|
-11.7%
|
Argentina:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concrete
|
|
MM m3
|
|
0.26
|
|
0.25
|
|
1.8%
|
Railroad
|
|
MM Tn
|
|
1.10
|
|
1.17
|
|
-5.4%
|
Aggregates
|
|
MM Tn
|
|
0.29
|
|
0.29
|
|
-0.7%
|
2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales volumes of cement, masonry and lime in Argentina during 1Q19
declined 13.4% to 1.37 million tons mainly impacted by softer demand. As
it has been observed in previous quarters, the bag segment continued to
suffer further than the bulk segment, which was underpinned by the
execution of ongoing public works. In Paraguay, sales volumes increased
7.8% in first quarter to 0.15 million tons, beating industry
performance. As a result, consolidated total sales volumes of cement,
masonry and lime for the quarter decreased 11.7% YoY to 1.52 million
tons.
Sales volumes in the Concrete segment in Argentina were up 1.8% YoY to
0.26 million m3 benefitting from sustained activity in
infrastructure projects, principally in the metropolitan area of Buenos
Aires.
Aggregate volumes in 1Q19 remained almost flat around 0.29 million tons.
By contrast, Railroad segment volumes experienced a -5.4% decline versus
the comparable quarter in 2018, affected by lower demand mostly in
cement and aggregates.
Review of Financial Results
Following the categorization of Argentina as a country with a three-year
cumulative inflation rate greater than 100%, the country is considered
highly inflationary in accordance with IFRS. Consequently, starting July
1, 2018, the Company is reporting results applying IFRS rule IAS 29. IAS
29 requires that results of operations in hyperinflationary economies
are reported as if these economies were highly inflationary as of
January 1, 2018, and thus year-to-date, together with comparable
results, should be restated adjusting for the change in general
purchasing power of the local currency, using official indices.
|
Table 3: Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
|
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Chg.
|
Net revenue
|
|
7,438
|
|
7,176
|
|
3.6%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(5,293)
|
|
(5,509)
|
|
-3.9%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
2,145
|
|
1,667
|
|
28.6%
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
(626)
|
|
(551)
|
|
13.7%
|
Other gains and losses
|
|
(2)
|
|
6
|
|
n.m.
|
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
|
|
(111)
|
|
(102)
|
|
8.6%
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences
|
|
(161)
|
|
(69)
|
|
134.1%
|
Financial income
|
|
25
|
|
3
|
|
731.5%
|
Financial expenses
|
|
(201)
|
|
(145)
|
|
39.2%
|
Gain on net monetary position
|
|
203
|
|
138
|
|
47.6%
|
Profit before taxes
|
|
1,271
|
|
947
|
|
34.2%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
(342)
|
|
(315)
|
|
8.5%
|
Deferred
|
|
138
|
|
91
|
|
52.5%
|
Net profit
|
|
1,067
|
|
723
|
|
47.7%
|
Net majority income
|
|
1,014
|
|
671
|
|
51.1%
Net Revenues
Net revenue increased 3.6% to Ps.7,438 million in 1Q19, from
Ps.7.176 million in the comparable quarter last year, mainly due to
strong growth in Concrete and Cement in Paraguay, further supported by
the Aggregates segment.
Revenues in Cement, masonry and lime revenues in Argentina slide 0.9%
YoY as a result of the volume drop that was not fully compensated by a
favorable price environment. Cement revenues in Paraguay increased 33.9%
YoY, driven by an increase in sales volumes together with the Paraguayan
Guarani appreciation against the Argentine peso.
Concrete continued to show increases in both sales volumes and prices,
resulting in revenues rising 10.6% YoY. By contrast, Railroad revenues
decreased 1.6% YoY, as price increase did not offset sales volume drop
of 5.4%. Aggregate revenues were up 21.7% YoY during the period, driven
by favorable pricing dynamics.
Cost of sales, and Gross profit
Cost of sales decreased 3.9% YoY reaching Ps.5,293 million in
1Q19. On one hand, the cost of sales decline mainly as a result of the
lower volume sold in the Cement, masonry and lime segment in Argentina.
On the other hand, there was an upward pressure due to the impact of the
peso depreciation on the Companys cost structure, mainly in thermal and
electricity costs. This impact was partially mitigated as those unitary
energy costs measured in US$ were trending downwards.
Gross profit rose 28.6% YoY
to Ps.2,145 million in 1Q19
from Ps.1,667 million in 1Q18, with gross profit margin expanding 560
basis points YoY to 28.8%.
Selling and Administrative Expenses
Selling and administrative expenses (SG&A) in 1Q19 increased
13.7% YoY to Ps.626 million, from Ps.551 million in 1Q18. As a
percentage of revenues, SG&A increased 74 basis points to 8.4% in 1Q19,
from 7.7% in 1Q18 principally due to non-recurrent expenditures related
to a structure adequacy of administrative and commercial processes of
approximately Ps.95 million, partially compensated by a reduction in the
effective sales tax rate. Excluding non-recurrent structure adjustment,
SG&A as a percentage of revenues would have declined to 7.1%. These
structure adequacy resulted in a reduction of around 10% of total
administrative and commercial headcount.
Adjusted EBITDA & Margin
|
Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
%Chg.
|
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
1,067
|
|
723
|
|
47.7%
|
(+) Depreciation and amortization
|
|
619
|
|
690
|
|
-10.2%
|
(+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
|
|
111
|
|
102
|
|
8.6%
|
(+) Income tax expense
|
|
204
|
|
225
|
|
-9.3%
|
(+) Financial interest, net
|
|
154
|
|
121
|
|
27.4%
|
(+) Exchange rate differences, net
|
|
161
|
|
69
|
|
134.1%
|
(+) Other financial expenses, net
|
|
22
|
|
20
|
|
8.1%
|
(+) Gain on net monetary position
|
|
(203)
|
|
(138)
|
|
47.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
2,136
|
|
1,812
|
|
17.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
28.7%
|
|
25.3%
|
|
+347 bps
Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.9% YoY in the first quarter of 2019
to Ps.2,136 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 347 basis
points to 28.7% compared to 25.3% in 1Q18.
As previously reported, excluding the application of IAS 29, as shown on
Tables 1b, Adjusted EBITDA increased 81.6% YoY in the first quarter of
2019, reaching Ps.2,118 million, mainly driven by the Cement segments in
Argentina and Paraguay, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 397 basis
points to 29.7% compared to 25.7% in 1Q18. Excluding non-recurrent costs
from structure enhancement, Adjusted EBITDA would have reached Ps.2,247
million, with an EBITDA margin of 31.5%.
Table 11, presenting financial Data by Segment as previously reported
(Excluding IAS 29), shows that Adjusted EBITDA for the Cement segment in
Argentina increased during the first quarter 68.5% YoY and the margin
expanded by 310 basis points to 31.8%. The Cement segment in Paraguay,
reported a 109.1% YoY increase in Adjusted EBITDA while Adjusted EBITDA
margin was 44.7%, expanding 126 basis points compared to the same period
one year ago. In addition, the Concrete segment reported an increase YoY
of Ps.84 million in Adjusted EBITDA reaching Ps.99 million, with the
margin expanding 620 basis points, from 2.1% to 8.3%, mainly as a result
of a positive price environment and higher sales volumes. Adjusted
EBITDA for the Railroad segment increased more than 205% in the first
quarter of 2019, and the Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 10.1% from
4.9% in the comparable period in 2018, with strong revenues relative to
costs increases.
Finance Costs-Net
|
Table 5: Finance Costs, net
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Chg.
|
Exchange rate differences
|
|
(161)
|
|
(69)
|
|
134.1%
|
Financial income
|
|
25
|
|
3
|
|
731.5%
|
Financial expenses
|
|
(201)
|
|
(145)
|
|
39.2%
|
Gain on net monetary position
|
|
203
|
|
138
|
|
47.6%
|
Total Finance Costs, Net
|
|
(134)
|
|
(73)
|
|
84.5%
During 1Q19, the Company reported a loss of Ps.134 million in total
finance costs-net compared to a loss of Ps.73 million in the previous
year first quarter, mainly due to a loss in foreign exchange differences
resulting from the peso depreciation in the period.
Net Financial expense increased by Ps.35 million to Ps.177 million.
Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company
Net Profit for 1Q19, increased 47.7% to Ps.1,067 million from
Ps.723 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The
effective tax rate decreased to 16.0% in 1Q19 from 23.7% in the year-ago
period. During the first quarter of 2018, deferred income tax provision
was adjusted downward as a result of the exercise of the tax revaluation
option included in the Tax Reform.
Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company increased 51.1%
YoY, or Ps.343 million, to Ps.1,014 million in 1Q19. During the quarter,
the Company reported earnings per common share of Ps.1.7011 and earnings
per ADR of Ps.8.5053, compared with earnings per share of Ps.1.1256 and
earnings per ADR of Ps.5.6278 in 1Q18. Additionally, this year net
profit was also negatively impacted by foreign exchange losses when
compared to previous one.
Capitalization
|
Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio
|
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Total Debt
|
6,404
|
|
6,665
|
- Short-Term Debt
|
3,573
|
|
3,751
|
- Long-Term Debt
|
2,831
|
|
2,914
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
1,497
|
|
3,244
|
Total Net Debt
|
4,908
|
|
3,421
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
19,561
|
|
18,503
|
Capitalization
|
25,965
|
|
25,168
|
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
8,283
|
|
7,959
|
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
0.59x
|
|
0.43x
As of March 31, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents were Ps.1,497
million compared with Ps.3,244 million as of the December 31, 2018
mainly due to increased capex investments and higher borrowings
repayments. Total debt at the close of the quarter stood at Ps.6,404
million, composed by Ps.3,573 million in short-term borrowings,
including the current portion of long-term borrowings (or 56% of total
borrowings), and Ps.2,831 million in long-term borrowings (or 44% of
total borrowings).
As of March 31, 2019, 45%, or Ps.2,912 million, Loma Negras total debt
was denominated in U.S. dollars, 40% (or Ps.2,583 million) in Guaraníes,
and 14% (or Ps.909 million) in Argentine pesos. The average duration of
Loma Negras total debt was 1.6 years.
As of March 31, 2019, Ps.3,506 million, or 55%, of the Companys total
consolidated borrowings bore interest at floating rates, including Ps.22
million of Peso-denominated borrowings that bore interest at rates based
on the Buenos Aires Deposits of Large Amount Rate, or BADLAR, Ps.2,912
million of foreign currency-denominated borrowings that bore interest at
rates based on Libor, and Ps.572 million of borrowings with other
floating interest rate.
The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio increased to 0.59x as of
March 31, 2019 from 0.49x as of March 31, 2018 reflecting the use of
funds in operations and investing activities.
Cash Flows
|
Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
for the Three-months
Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(unaudited)
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
1,067
|
|
723
|
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
1,163
|
|
941
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
(1,673)
|
|
(1,748)
|
Net cash generated by operating activities
|
|
558
|
|
(84)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net
|
|
(1,888)
|
|
(1,395)
|
Others
|
|
(17)
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(1,904)
|
|
(1,408)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid
|
|
(422)
|
|
(247)
|
Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities
|
|
(422)
|
|
(247)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(1,768)
|
|
(1,739)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|
|
3,244
|
|
5,248
|
Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency
("Inflation-Adjusted")
|
|
(24)
|
|
(18)
|
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash
equivalents in foreign currency
|
|
45
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
1,497
|
|
3,550
During 1Q19, the Company made capital expenditures for a total of
Ps.1,904 million, of which 67% was allocated to the expansion of
production capacity of LAmalí plant. In the 1Q19, cash flow generated
by operating activities was Ps.558 million compared to negative Ps.84
million in 1Q18, explained mainly by a higher profitability during the
period.
Expansion of LAmalí Plant.
Loma Negra is moving ahead with the capital expenditure at its LAmalí
plant, which will add 2.7 million tons annually and drive higher
profitability. This expansion involves a total capital expenditure,
originally estimated at approximately US$350 million. The advanced
execution of the project provides more certainty around the remaining
time to completion, therefore the start-up date has been updated for the
second quarter of next year.
The Company continued to make progress with overall project execution
during the quarter. Main equipment are under the delivery-to-site
process. In addition, the supply of local steel structures is in
progress, and deliveries are in line with construction needs.
Electromechanical construction works of preassembly and erection are
progressing. Civil works for major equipment presents a good degree of
advancement. Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment related to this
project during 1Q19 amounted to approximately Ps.2,174 million.
|
1Q19 Earnings Conference Call
|
When:
|
|
10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (11:00 a.m. BAT), May 10, 2019
|
Dial-in:
|
|
0800-444-2930 (Argentina), 1-833-255-2824 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852
(Canada), 1-412-902-6701 (International)
|
Password:
|
|
Loma Negra Earnings Call
|
Webcast:
|
|
https://services.choruscall.com/links/loma19051018E8PeL6.html
|
Replay:
|
|
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available
between May 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm U.S. E.T. and ending on May 17,
2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.
toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for
the replay is 10130822. The audio of the conference call will also
be archived on the Companys website at www.lomanegra.com
Definitions
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus financial
interest, net plus income tax expense plus depreciation and amortization
plus exchange rate differences plus other financial expenses, net plus
tax on debits and credits to bank accounts. Loma Negra believes that
excluding tax on debits and credits to bank accounts from its
calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is a better measure of operating
performance when compared to other international players.
Net Debt is calculated as borrowings less cash and cash
equivalents.
About Loma Negra
Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina,
producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete
and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction.
Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with
nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves,
strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established
distribution channels. The Company also owns a 51% equity stake in an
integrated cement production plant in Paraguay, which is one of two
leading cement producers in that country. Loma Negra is listed both on
BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA.
One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com.
Note
The Company presented some figures converted from Pesos to U.S.
dollars for comparison purposes. The exchange rate used to convert Pesos
to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate (Communication "A 3500)
reported by the Central Bank for U.S. dollars.
The information
presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only.
Certain
figures included in this report have been subject to rounding
adjustments.
Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain
tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures presented in
previous quarters.
Rounding: We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the
figures included in this annual report. As a result, numerical figures
shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of
the figures that preceded them.
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
federal securities law that are subject to risks and uncertainties.
These statements are only predictions based upon our current
expectations and projections about possible or assumed future results of
our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity,
plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking
statements by terminology such as "believe, "may, "estimate,
"continue, "anticipate, "intend, "should, "plan, "expect,
"predict, "potential, "seek, "forecast, or the negative of these
terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are
based on the information currently available to us. There are important
factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity,
performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level
of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements, including, among others things: changes in
general economic, political, governmental and business conditions
globally and in Argentina, changes in inflation rates, fluctuations in
the exchange rate of the peso, the level of construction generally,
changes in cement demand and prices, changes in raw material and energy
prices, changes in business strategy and various other factors. You
should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future
events. Although we believe in good faith that the expectations
reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot
guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and
events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements
will be achieved or will occur. Any or all of Loma Negras
forward-looking statements in this release may turn out to be wrong. You
should consider these forward-looking statements in light of other
factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in the prospectus
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2017 in
connection with Loma Negras initial public offering. Therefore, readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to
update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the
date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to
changes in our expectations.
|
Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial
Position as of March 31, 2019 (unaudited)
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
26,604
|
|
|
24,455
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
244
|
Investments
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
19
|
Inventories
|
|
|
747
|
|
|
757
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
1,053
|
Right to use assets
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
-
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
28,860
|
|
|
26,534
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
4,824
|
|
|
4,223
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
428
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
2,679
|
|
|
2,308
|
Investments
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
2,342
|
Cash and banks
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
902
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
9,473
|
|
|
10,203
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
38,334
|
|
|
36,737
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock and other capital related accounts
|
|
|
8,032
|
|
|
8,032
|
Reserves
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
2,549
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
7,092
|
|
|
6,079
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
307
|
Equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|
|
|
17,975
|
|
|
16,966
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
1,536
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
19,561
|
|
|
18,503
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
2,831
|
|
|
2,914
|
Accounts payables
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
433
|
Provisions
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
327
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
9
|
Debts for leases
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
3,423
|
|
|
3,561
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
6,949
|
|
|
7,245
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
3,573
|
|
|
3,751
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
6,457
|
|
|
5,425
|
Advances from customers
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
189
|
Salaries and social security payables
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
709
|
Tax liabilities
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
871
|
Debts for leases
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
46
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
11,824
|
|
|
10,989
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
18,773
|
|
|
18,234
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
38,334
|
|
|
36,737
|
Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or
Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change
|
Net revenue
|
|
7,438
|
|
7,176
|
|
3.6%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(5,293)
|
|
(5,509)
|
|
-3.9%
|
Gross profit
|
|
2,145
|
|
1,667
|
|
28.6%
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
(626)
|
|
(551)
|
|
13.7%
|
Other gains and losses
|
|
(2)
|
|
6
|
|
n.m.
|
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
|
|
(111)
|
|
(102)
|
|
8.6%
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences
|
|
(161)
|
|
(69)
|
|
134.1%
|
Financial income
|
|
25
|
|
3
|
|
731.5%
|
Financial expenses
|
|
(201)
|
|
(145)
|
|
39.2%
|
Gain on net monetary position
|
|
203
|
|
138
|
|
47.6%
|
Profit before taxes
|
|
1,271
|
|
947
|
|
34.2%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
(342)
|
|
(315)
|
|
8.5%
|
Deferred
|
|
138
|
|
91
|
|
52.5%
|
Net profit
|
|
1,067
|
|
723
|
|
47.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items to be reclassified through profit and loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|
|
(9)
|
|
10
|
|
n.m.
|
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
(9)
|
|
10
|
|
n.m.
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
1,058
|
|
733
|
|
44.4%
|
Net Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
1,014
|
|
671
|
|
51.1%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
53
|
|
52
|
|
3.1%
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
1,067
|
|
723
|
|
47.7%
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
1,009
|
|
676
|
|
49.3%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
49
|
|
57
|
|
-14.1%
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
1,058
|
|
733
|
|
44.4%
|
Earnings per share (basic and diluted):
|
|
1.7011
|
|
1.1256
|
|
51.1%
|
Table 10: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
for the Three-months
Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(unaudited)
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
Three-months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
1,067
|
|
723
|
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
204
|
|
225
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
619
|
|
690
|
Provisions
|
|
16
|
|
11
|
Interest expense
|
|
287
|
|
66
|
Exchange rate differences
|
|
44
|
|
(56)
|
Others
|
|
(8)
|
|
6
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(559)
|
|
(344)
|
Other receivables
|
|
(54)
|
|
(167)
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
(576)
|
|
(422)
|
Advances from customers
|
|
(0)
|
|
(100)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(103)
|
|
(489)
|
Debts for leases
|
|
(18)
|
|
-
|
Salaries and social security payables
|
|
41
|
|
36
|
Provisions
|
|
(44)
|
|
(7)
|
Tax liabilities
|
|
(106)
|
|
(13)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
170
|
|
(7)
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(142)
|
|
(121)
|
Gain on net monetary position
|
|
(282)
|
|
(113)
|
Net cash generated by operating activities
|
|
558
|
|
(84)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment
|
|
6
|
|
3
|
Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment
|
|
(1,893)
|
|
(1,395)
|
Payments to acquire Intangible Assets
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
Contributions to Trust
|
|
(17)
|
|
(13)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(1,904)
|
|
(1,408)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
248
|
|
288
|
Interest paid
|
|
(257)
|
|
(250)
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
(413)
|
|
(285)
|
Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities
|
|
(422)
|
|
(247)
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(1,768)
|
|
(1,739)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
3,244
|
|
5,248
|
Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency
("Inflation-Adjusted")
|
|
(24)
|
|
(18)
|
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash
equivalents in foreign currency
|
|
45
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
1,497
|
|
3,550
|
Table 11: Financial Data by Segment (2019 figures exclude the
impact of IAS 29 and 2018 figures are as previously reported)
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
%
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
Net revenue
|
|
7,132
|
|
100.0%
|
|
4,534
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and limeArgentina
|
|
5,172
|
|
72.5%
|
|
3,400
|
|
75.0%
|
CementParaguay
|
|
703
|
|
9.9%
|
|
346
|
|
7.6%
|
Concrete
|
|
1,186
|
|
16.6%
|
|
707
|
|
15.6%
|
Railroad
|
|
656
|
|
9.2%
|
|
441
|
|
9.7%
|
Aggregates
|
|
126
|
|
1.8%
|
|
68
|
|
1.5%
|
Others
|
|
32
|
|
0.4%
|
|
25
|
|
0.6%
|
Eliminations
|
|
(742)
|
|
-10.4%
|
|
(453)
|
|
-10.0%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
4,784
|
|
100.0%
|
|
3,233
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and limeArgentina
|
|
3,252
|
|
68.0%
|
|
2,278
|
|
70.5%
|
CementParaguay
|
|
472
|
|
9.9%
|
|
237
|
|
7.3%
|
Concrete
|
|
1,062
|
|
22.2%
|
|
676
|
|
20.9%
|
Railroad
|
|
587
|
|
12.3%
|
|
414
|
|
12.8%
|
Aggregates
|
|
136
|
|
2.8%
|
|
68
|
|
2.1%
|
Others
|
|
18
|
|
0.4%
|
|
14
|
|
0.4%
|
Eliminations
|
|
(742)
|
|
-15.5%
|
|
(453)
|
|
-14.0%
|
Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses
|
|
572
|
|
100.0%
|
|
323
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and limeArgentina
|
|
456
|
|
79.7%
|
|
243
|
|
75.3%
|
CementParaguay
|
|
23
|
|
4.0%
|
|
13
|
|
4.1%
|
Concrete
|
|
35
|
|
6.2%
|
|
24
|
|
7.4%
|
Railroad
|
|
45
|
|
7.9%
|
|
32
|
|
10.0%
|
Aggregates
|
|
2
|
|
0.3%
|
|
1
|
|
0.4%
|
Others
|
|
11
|
|
2.0%
|
|
9
|
|
2.8%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
342
|
|
100.0%
|
|
189
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and limeArgentina
|
|
179
|
|
52.4%
|
|
97
|
|
51.4%
|
CementParaguay
|
|
105
|
|
30.8%
|
|
55
|
|
28.9%
|
Concrete
|
|
11
|
|
3.1%
|
|
8
|
|
4.1%
|
Railroad
|
|
42
|
|
12.2%
|
|
27
|
|
14.3%
|
Aggregates
|
|
4
|
|
1.3%
|
|
2
|
|
0.9%
|
Others
|
|
1
|
|
0.2%
|
|
1
|
|
0.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
2,118
|
|
100.0%
|
|
1,166
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and limeArgentina
|
|
1,644
|
|
77.6%
|
|
975
|
|
83.6%
|
CementParaguay
|
|
314
|
|
14.8%
|
|
150
|
|
12.9%
|
Concrete
|
|
99
|
|
4.7%
|
|
15
|
|
1.3%
|
Railroad
|
|
66
|
|
3.1%
|
|
22
|
|
1.9%
|
Aggregates
|
|
(8)
|
|
-0.4%
|
|
1
|
|
0.1%
|
Others
|
|
3
|
|
0.1%
|
|
3
|
|
0.3%
|
Reconciling items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect by translation in homogeneous cash currency
("Inflation-Adjusted")
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(619)
|
|
|
|
(690)
|
|
|
Tax on debits and credits banks accounts
|
|
(111)
|
|
|
|
(102)
|
|
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
(134)
|
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
(204)
|
|
|
|
(225)
|
|
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
1,067
|
|
|
|
723
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005988/en/