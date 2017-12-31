Loma Negra Will Report 1Q18 Results after Market Close on May 8, 2018

Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A. (NYSE:LOMA); (BYMA:LOMA), ("Loma Negra or
the "Company), the leading cement producer in Argentina, announced
today that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2018 financial
results after market close on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
A conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 09, 2018 at 10:00 am
U.S. ET (11:00 am Buenos Aires Time). The conference call can be
accessed by dialing 0800-444-2930 (Argentina), 1-866-807-9684 (U.S.),
1-866-605-3852 (Canada) or 1-412-317-5415 (International) and asking for
the Loma Negra Earnings Call.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at https://services.choruscall.com/links/loma180509B4mAYyn3.html
A presentation will also be available for download from the Companys IR
site after market close on May 8, 2018.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available between May
9, 2018 at 1:00 pm U.S. E.T. and ending on May 16, 2018. The replay can
be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free), or
1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the replay is 10120036.
The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Companys
website at www.lomanegra.com.ar.
About Loma Negra
Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina,
producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete
and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction.
Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with
nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves,
strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established
distribution channels. The Company also owns a 51% equity stake in an
integrated cement production plant in Paraguay, which is one of two
leading cement producers in that country. Loma Negra is listed both on
BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA.
One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005968/en/