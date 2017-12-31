27.04.2018 23:32
Loma Negra Will Report 1Q18 Results after Market Close on May 8, 2018

Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A. (NYSE:LOMA); (BYMA:LOMA), ("Loma Negra or the "Company), the leading cement producer in Argentina, announced today that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 09, 2018 at 10:00 am U.S. ET (11:00 am Buenos Aires Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 0800-444-2930 (Argentina), 1-866-807-9684 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852 (Canada) or 1-412-317-5415 (International) and asking for the Loma Negra Earnings Call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at https://services.choruscall.com/links/loma180509B4mAYyn3.html

A presentation will also be available for download from the Companys IR site after market close on May 8, 2018.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available between May 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm U.S. E.T. and ending on May 16, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the replay is 10120036. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Companys website at www.lomanegra.com.ar.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. The Company also owns a 51% equity stake in an integrated cement production plant in Paraguay, which is one of two leading cement producers in that country. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA. One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com

