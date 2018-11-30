finanzen.net
23.04.2019 18:21
Bewerten
(0)

Lomiko Metals and Quebec Precious Metals Report Intercept of 87.9 m of 7.14% Including 21.0 m of 15.48% Flake Graphite from La Loutre

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V:LMR, OTC:LMRMF, FSE:DH8B) (Lomiko or the "Company) and Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSX.V: CJC, FSE: YXEN, OTC-BB: CJCFF) ("QPM) are pleased to announce the results from the first exploration diamond drill hole received from the 2019 program (see Table 1 below, and Figure 1) at the Refractory Zone at the La Loutre graphite project (the "Project). A total of 21 holes were completed on the Refractory Zone for a total of 2,800 metres. Results from remaining 20 holes will be reported as they are received and compiled. Lomiko currently owns 80% of the Project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190423005760/en/

Exponential Rise in EV Sales in the Next Decade Will Drive Graphite Demand (Photo: Business Wire)

Exponential Rise in EV Sales in the Next Decade Will Drive Graphite Demand (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are impressed with the size and grade of the Refractory Zone. It has exceeded our expectations., stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko.

Table 1: Results of the first hole of the 2019 drill program. The width is drill indicated core length.

                                   
Hole ID     UTM E     UTM N     Azimuth     Dip     Mineralization   Cg %
                    From (m)   To (m)   Interval
(m) 		 
LL-19-16 499851     5097829     66.50     -50.00     4.10   92.00   87.90   7.14
including     70.50   91.50   21.00   15.48
          132.00   160.50   28.50   3.86

The drill campaign focuses on the Refractory Zone. An independent technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101  Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, prepared by B. Turcotte and G. Servelle of InnovExplo Inc. from Val-dOr, Québec, and O. Peters, of AGP Mining Inc., dated March 24, 2016, was filed for the Projects Graphene-Battery Zone. The report presented a mineral resource estimate of 18.4 M Tonnes at a grade of 3.19% carbon flake graphite ("Cg) in the Indicated category and 16.7 M Tonnes at 3.75% Cg in the Inferred category using a cut-off of 1.5% Cg. The Project also includes several other untested anomalies.

The drill hole intercept is approximately 450 m SE from high grade intercepts drilled in 2017: 7.74% Cg over 135.6 m including 16.81% Cg over 44.1 m from LL-16- 01, and 14.56% Cg over 110.8 m from LL-16-03. Both holes are located at the Refractory Zone.

On the basis of the available geophysical and 2016 drilling data, the strike length of the mineralization is estimated at 900 m in the NW-SE direction and is open in both directions. A detailed interpretation of the results will be carried out to better estimate the thickness and strike length of the mineralized zone.

The Project consists of contiguous claim blocks totaling 29 km2 situated approximately 53 km E of Imerys Carbon and Graphite, formerly known as the Timcal graphite mine, North Americas only operating graphite mine, and located 117 km northwest of Montreal.

The 2019 exploration program is managed by Consul-Teck Exploration of Val-d'Or, Quebec, who designed the drilling campaign, supervised the program and logged and sampled the core.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Consul-Teck Exploration implemented QA/QC procedures to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates and blanks were inserted at a regular interval into the sample stream.

The samples in secure tagged bags were delivered directly to the analytical facility for analysis. In this case, the analytical facility was the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. All samples are analyzed for Carbon Graphite using the C-IR18 method.

Qualified Person

Jean-Sebastien Lavalleìe (OGQ #773), Geologist, is a shareholder of both companies, VP Exploration of QPM and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

"A. Paul Gill

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Lomiko Metals

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Lomiko Metals News
RSS Feed
Lomiko Metals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Lomiko Metals

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Lomiko Metals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Lomiko Metals News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Vivendi: Umsatzanstieg bei UMG bedeutet Steilvorlage für erwartete Teilveräußerung
6 Mythen über Robo-Advisor und was an ihnen dran ist
In innovative Technologien investieren
Cannabis-Aktien legen nach
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Bitcoin Analyse: Nachhaltiges Momentum?
China-ETFs  Weitere Kurschancen nach gutem Jahresstart?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Telekom - Chance von 17 Prozent
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Lomiko Metals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Lomiko Metals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Sie den richtigen Mähroboter
Vor einer Ölkrise muss niemand Angst haben
Warum die Aktien-Ignoranz der Deutschen gefährlich ist
Du erbst nur, wenn du dich scheiden lässt
So entlarven Sie überteuerte Nachahmer-Fonds

News von

Goldpreis: Heftigster Stimmungseinbruch seit Mitte November
SAP-Aktie, Porsche und Co.: Auf diese fünf deutschen Aktien setzt die Credit Suisse
DAX: Am oberen Limit
DAX leicht im Minus - Thomas Cook-Aktie mit Kursexplosion
Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie: Sozialismus, wir kommen

News von

Bundeswehr-Experte warnt: "Eine Zeile Schadcode reicht aus und das Mobilfunknetz bricht zusammen"
Bundeswehr-Experte warnt: "Eine Zeile Schadcode reicht aus und das Mobilfunknetz bricht zusammen"
So sieht das größte Flugzeug der Welt aus - es hat die Flügelspannweite eines Fußballfelds
Ein Bericht über die Arbeitsbedingungen in einem Boeing-Werk stellt auch die Sicherheit des Dreamliner in Frage
Darum dauern Bauprojekte in Deutschland länger als in anderen Ländern

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- Bitcoin über 5.500 US-Dollar -- Twitter steigert Umsatz deutlich -- Ermittlungen gegen VW-Manager? -- Bank- und Stahlwerte, Wirecard, Bayer, Tesla im Fokus

Vossloh will mehr Sparen: Personalabbau und schlankere Aufstellung. Harley-Davidson erleidet Gewinneinbruch. Sri-Lanka und Ölpreis belasten Reise- und Freizeitwerte. 200-Tage-Linie fängt Gesundheitssektor auf. Coca-Cola übertrifft mit Quartalsgewinn die Prognosen. Verizon übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen und hebt Ausblick an. P&G steigert Umsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 16 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Bitcoin konnte wieder über die Marke von 5.500 Dollar klettern. Wo sehen Sie den Kurs der Kryptowährung Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:04 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- Bitcoin über 5.500 US-Dollar -- Twitter steigert Umsatz deutlich -- Ermittlungen gegen VW-Manager? -- Bank- und Stahlwerte, Wirecard, Bayer, Tesla im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:30 Uhr
Darum setzt ein großer Immobilienfonds nicht mehr nur auf Gewerbeimmobilien
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
18:11 Uhr
Experten besorgt: Die USA könnten in einem "ewigen Handelskrieg" gefangen sein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
NEL ASAA0B733
EVOTEC SE566480