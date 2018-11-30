Lomiko Metals and Quebec Precious Metals Report Intercept of 87.9 m of 7.14% Including 21.0 m of 15.48% Flake Graphite from La Loutre

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V:LMR, OTC:LMRMF, FSE:DH8B)
(Lomiko or
the "Company) and Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSX.V: CJC,
FSE: YXEN, OTC-BB: CJCFF)
("QPM) are pleased to announce the
results from the first exploration diamond drill hole received from the
2019 program (see Table 1 below, and Figure 1)
at the Refractory Zone at the La Loutre graphite project (the
"Project). A total of 21 holes were completed on the Refractory Zone
for a total of 2,800 metres. Results from remaining 20 holes will be
reported as they are received and compiled. Lomiko currently owns 80% of
the Project.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190423005760/en/
Exponential Rise in EV Sales in the Next Decade Will Drive Graphite Demand (Photo: Business Wire)
"We are impressed with the size and grade of the Refractory Zone. It has
exceeded our expectations., stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko.
Table 1: Results of the first hole of the 2019 drill program.
The
width is drill indicated core length.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole ID
|
|
|
UTM E
|
|
|
UTM N
|
|
|
Azimuth
|
|
|
Dip
|
|
|
Mineralization
|
|
Cg %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From (m)
|
|
To (m)
|
|
Interval
(m)
|
|
|
LL-19-16
|
|
|
499851
|
|
|
5097829
|
|
|
66.50
|
|
|
-50.00
|
|
|
4.10
|
|
92.00
|
|
87.90
|
|
7.14
|
|
|
|
including
|
|
|
70.50
|
|
91.50
|
|
21.00
|
|
15.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132.00
|
|
160.50
|
|
28.50
|
|
3.86
|
The drill campaign focuses on the Refractory Zone. An independent
technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101
Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, prepared by B. Turcotte
and G. Servelle of InnovExplo Inc. from Val-dOr, Québec, and O. Peters,
of AGP Mining Inc., dated March 24, 2016, was filed for the Projects
Graphene-Battery Zone. The report presented a mineral resource estimate
of 18.4 M Tonnes at a grade of 3.19% carbon flake graphite ("Cg) in the
Indicated category and 16.7 M Tonnes at 3.75% Cg in the Inferred
category using a cut-off of 1.5% Cg. The Project also includes several
other untested anomalies.
The drill hole intercept is approximately 450 m SE from high grade
intercepts drilled in 2017: 7.74% Cg over 135.6 m
including 16.81% Cg over 44.1 m from LL-16- 01, and 14.56%
Cg over 110.8 m from LL-16-03. Both holes are located at the
Refractory Zone.
On the basis of the available geophysical and 2016 drilling data, the
strike length of the mineralization is estimated at 900 m in the NW-SE
direction and is open in both directions. A detailed interpretation of
the results will be carried out to better estimate the thickness and
strike length of the mineralized zone.
The Project consists of contiguous claim blocks totaling 29 km2
situated approximately 53 km E of Imerys Carbon and Graphite, formerly
known as the Timcal graphite mine, North Americas only operating
graphite mine, and located 117 km northwest of Montreal.
The 2019 exploration program is managed by Consul-Teck Exploration of
Val-d'Or, Quebec, who designed the drilling campaign, supervised the
program and logged and sampled the core.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
Consul-Teck Exploration implemented QA/QC procedures to ensure best
practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core
was logged and then split, with one half sent for assay and the other
retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates and blanks were
inserted at a regular interval into the sample stream.
The samples in secure tagged bags were delivered directly to the
analytical facility for analysis. In this case, the analytical facility
was the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The
samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The
samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to
85% passing 75µm. All samples are analyzed for Carbon Graphite using the
C-IR18 method.
Qualified Person
Jean-Sebastien Lavalleìe (OGQ #773), Geologist, is a shareholder of both
companies, VP Exploration of QPM and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101,
has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com.
On Behalf of the Board,
"A. Paul Gill
Chief Executive Officer
We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation
Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX
Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of
this release
