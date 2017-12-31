Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE:
DH8C) and SHD Smart Home Devices www.shddevices.com
have been working diligently to bring Smart Home products to the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005634/en/
View of Spider Charger (tm) installed (Photo: Business Wire)
"SHD has an incredible opportunity to participate in a burgeoning IoT
and Smart Device market.", stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals and
VP of Business Development of SHD Smart Home Devices, "Major companies
such as Leviton, Legrand, Pass and Seymour and others have recognized
this new market and have launched similar devices."
Manufacturing
SHD has received preproduction samples of its Spider Charger USB
outlets from its Indian Manufacturer and have finalized a design that is
ready for Underwriter Laboratories and Canadian Standards Association
approval. The key advantage of the latest design is its ability to
install and use the product in any home or office in compliance with
fire and safety regulations. The new Spider Charger design is more
robust with increased power output to support wireless connections and
fast charging. The device is now equivalent to installing a multi port
USB power bar in the wall and operates without obstructing standard
electrical outlets. It balances charging capacity and fire and
electrical safety.
Advantages
The Spider Charger is now patent protected and will power or charge a
growing list of consumer USB battery operated products and support
multiple wireless charging pads while eliminating the need for bulky
power converters currently required when using a power bar or wireless
charging pads. The device is a convenient, décor friendly product
designed to enhanced the user experience with its 6 USB charging ports
built right into existing AC receptacles. High operating efficiency
reduces power consumption across the power grid without the clutter of
multiple power adapters. SHD is in the process of obtaining, further
agency certification to list the product as Energy Star compliant in
accordance with green energy standards.
Sales
SHD has continued negotiations with US based Automated Building Devices
(ABD) for the sale and distribution of Spider Charger units to
homebuilders across western USA. A definitive agreement had been delayed
due to key personnel illness with one of the partner companies. Once a
definitive agreement is in place, the project and transaction details
will be disclosed.
Share Structure
SHD has established a management share pool which will be used to
attract and retain key management personnel. 2,800,000 shares were
issued to the SHD management team in this period. Funds have been
advanced by management for the purposes of developing the SHD patent
portfolio, developing sales and improving the design of the products.
Currently, Lomiko Metals owns 1,792,268 or 18.24% of a total 9,827,775
share of SHD.
Relationship with Promethieus Cryptocurrency
In a news release dated January
18, 2018, SHD and Promethieus had agreed to work together on the
Golden Goose rig design using patents owned by SHD. In exchange, SHD was
to be provided 25% ownership of Promethieus. However, given recent
developments with Promethieus and a change of direction of the company
away from computer oriented mining operations, the value of the patents
to the overall work of Promethieus have become less crucial and not an
integral part of the operations plan. Further, Blockchain development
would also be completed separately for the two companies because of the
software applications of blockchain for SHD and Promethieus are too
varied to establish any common ground between the developments.
Therefore, all parties agreed that any compensation to SHD would be in
the form of cash not shares. Therefore, no Promethieus shares were
issued to SHD and the share structure of Promethieus was finalized on June
26, 2018
The Market
There are currently 130 million established households in North America
and a healthy seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.3 million housing
starts. In addition, offices, hotels and coffee shops are also potential
markets for USB charging devices. If only one or two USB charging
devices are installed in new homes and retro-fitted into current homes
undergoing renovations, there will be a healthy demand for these IOT
products. Smart Home Ltd. plans to enter into negotiations to sell the
Spider Charger and other related devices in North American markets with
IOT distributors and builders. Lomiko will share its network of industry
connections to help grow the venture and then enjoy the SHD equity
multiplier without being burdened with any engineering, new product
development, IP or associated marketing costs as the Spider charger and
SHD suite of IoT products are rolled out.
For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com,
contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.
On Behalf of the Board
"A. Paul Gill
Chief Executive Officer
We seek safe harbor.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005634/en/