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Lonza CEO Wolfgang Wienand to present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

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Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Conference
Lonza CEO Wolfgang Wienand to present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

04.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Basel, Switzerland, 4 November 2026Lonza is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on 17 and 18 November 2026.

As part of the conference, Lonza CEO Wolfgang Wienand will host a presentation and subsequent Q&A on 18 November from 15:30 – 15:55 GMT (16:30 – 16:55 CET). 

The session will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on the Lonza Investor Relations website, remaining accessible for 90 days.

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The live audio webcast can be accessed via this link.

About Lonza

Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across three continents, Lonza’s global team of approximately 17,000 colleagues1 works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing. 

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Our company generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion in Half-Year 2026. Find out more at  www.lonza.com

1 For Lonza’s continuing CDMO business, excluding Capsules & Health Ingredients.

Lonza Contact Details

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only.

Privacy Policy link

To immediately delete all the data


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2427858

 
End of News EQS News Service

2427858  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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