Lonza CEO Wolfgang Wienand to present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
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Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
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Basel, Switzerland, 4 November 2026 – Lonza is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on 17 and 18 November 2026.
As part of the conference, Lonza CEO Wolfgang Wienand will host a presentation and subsequent Q&A on 18 November from 15:30 – 15:55 GMT (16:30 – 16:55 CET).
The session will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on the Lonza Investor Relations website, remaining accessible for 90 days.
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The live audio webcast can be accessed via this link.
About Lonza
Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across three continents, Lonza’s global team of approximately 17,000 colleagues1 works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.
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Our company generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion in Half-Year 2026. Find out more at www.lonza.com.
1 For Lonza’s continuing CDMO business, excluding Capsules & Health Ingredients.
Lonza Contact Details
Daniel Buchta
Additional Information and Disclaimer
All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only.
Privacy Policy link
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2427858
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427858 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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