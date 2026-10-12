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Lonza Expands Dual-Payload ADC Technology Offering Through Exclusive Access to Qurient’s CDK7 Inhibitors

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Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Lonza Expands Dual-Payload ADC Technology Offering Through Exclusive Access to Qurient’s CDK7 Inhibitors

12.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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  • The dual-payload platform agreement adds CDK7 inhibitor technology to Lonza’s technology toolbox for dual-payload ADCs, which can be combined with any other counterpart payloads using Lonza’s technology.
  • The initial dual-payload discovered and launched under this collaboration is known as SYN-duo® CC, which represents a combination of exatecan and Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor and provides a new, off-the-shelf linker-payload for dual-payload ADC design and development.
  • The agreement exemplifies Lonza’s strategy to expand its offering of cutting edge, proprietary technologies and further strengthen its position in the growing ADC market.

Basel, Switzerland and Seongnam, Korea, 12 October 2026 – Lonza, the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Qurient Co. Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today an exclusive license agreement for the use of Qurient’s cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitors for dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) applications. 

Dual-payload ADCs carry two different cytotoxic payloads on a single antibody, allowing them to attack each tumor cell through multiple mechanisms at the same time. The agreement includes Qurient’s highly selective and potent clinical stage CDK7 inhibitor designed to target multiple hallmarks of cancer.

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Christian Seufert, Head of Advanced Synthesis, Lonza, commented: “Dual-payload ADCs are among the most promising areas of innovation for customers developing differentiated cancer therapies. This agreement adds a differentiated CDK7 inhibitor payload technology to Lonza’s ADC toolbox and further strengthens our ability to support customers from early technology evaluation through development, manufacturing and commercialization. With SYN-duo® CC and customizable dual-payload formats, we can offer customers more choice and flexibility as they design and advance the next-generation of ADC programs.” 

Kiyean Nam, CEO, Qurient, added: “We believe CDK7 inhibition offers significant potential as part of the next generation of dual-payload ADCs. This agreement expands the opportunity to apply our CDK7 inhibitors across a broader range of ADC programs by combining Qurient’s CDK7 expertise with Lonza’s established ADC technology and development capabilities. We look forward to seeing SYN-duo® CC and future customized formats support the exploration of new approaches for patients with unmet medical needs.” 

Through the agreement, Lonza will expand its ADC technology offering with SYN-duo® CC, a new dual-payload that combines a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor, a camptothecin derivative and a specific CDK7 inhibitor. The novel format is intended to provide ADC developers with an additional option for designing dual-payload ADCs where the CDK7 inhibitor potentiates the activity of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor within a single targeted therapeutic approach.

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Beyond the combination of exatecan and Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor contained within SYN-duo® CC, under this agreement Lonza can leverage its existing proprietary platform to derive additional, novel combinations of Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor with any other payload in the dual-payload ADC setting.  

The agreement supports Lonza’s strategy to expand proprietary technologies that complement its integrated CDMO services. By adding access to Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitors for dual-payload ADC applications, Lonza is broadening its technology offering in ADCs, a strategically important modality where customers are seeking more flexible approaches to molecule design, development and manufacturing.

About Lonza

Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, Lonza’s global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion in Half-Year 2026. Find out more at www.lonza.com.

Lonza Contact Details

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only.

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End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2413778

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413778  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

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