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Lonza Expands HPAPI Capacity in Visp, Further Supporting its Position in Payload-Linker Manufacturing

30.06.26 07:00 Uhr
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Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Lonza Expands HPAPI Capacity in Visp, Further Supporting its Position in Payload-Linker Manufacturing

30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

  • Lonza to expand payload-linker manufacturing capacity in Visp (CH) to support the rapidly growing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market
  • Investment supports Lonza’s position in the ADC space by further developing its integrated ADC offering and expanding commercial-scale supply of highly potent payload-linker molecules

Basel, Switzerland, 30 June 2026 – Lonza, the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced plans to enhance its drug-linker center of excellence and expand payload-linker manufacturing capacity at its Visp site. The expansion will establish new commercial-scale capabilities for the manufacture of highly complex and highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) and ADC payload-linkers, reinforcing Lonza’s position as the leading and fully-integrated CDMO partner in the ADC space.

ADCs represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the pharmaceutical market, with increasing demand for complex payload-linkers that require customized synthesis and advanced purification technologies. These molecules are becoming more structurally complex and driving the need for specialized highly potent manufacturing capabilities.

The investment will add new manufacturing capacity within an existing GMP facility, bringing additional payload-linker production and purification alongside dedicated analytical and process development laboratories. The facility is designed for multipurpose use and scale-out, enabling flexible production of a broad range of payload-linker molecules, with the option to add additional suites as customer demand grows.

The new capacity is closely connected to Lonza’s broader integrated ADC ecosystem in Visp, which includes monoclonal antibody manufacture, conjugation and drug product (DP) manufacturing capabilities in Visp and Stein (CH), and is complemented by additional quality control (QC) capacity capable of handling highly potent payload-linker molecules. The facility is expected to be operational in 2028, supporting both clinical and commercial programs and enabling customers to accelerate time to market for innovative ADC therapies.

Christian Seufert, Head of Advanced Synthesis, Lonza, said: "The rapid growth of the ADC market is driving increasing demand for highly complex payload-linkers that require advanced manufacturing capabilities. Lonza remains committed to investing and further developing its integrated ADC offering. This investment reflects that commitment by expanding our capacity to support this next generation of therapies and enabling our customers to progress efficiently from development to commercial supply, ultimately helping bring targeted, potentially life-changing treatments to patients.

About Lonza

Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, Lonza's global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only.

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End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2355926

 
End of News EQS News Service

2355926  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

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