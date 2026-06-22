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Lonza Publishes Restated Half-Year 2025 Financials Reflecting Capsules & Health Ingredients as Discontinued Operations

23.06.26 06:30 Uhr
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Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lonza Publishes Restated Half-Year 2025 Financials Reflecting Capsules & Health Ingredients as Discontinued Operations

23-Jun-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Lonza reports restated Half-Year 2025 financials, reflecting Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) as discontinued operations, aligned with Full-Year 2025 reporting
  • Restatement includes updated consolidated income statement and selected key performance measures

Basel, Switzerland, 23 June 2026 – Prior to the release of its Half-Year 2026 results on 22 July, Lonza has published restated Half-Year 2025 financial information reflecting the classification of its CHI business as discontinued operations, in line with its Full-Year 2025 reporting. 

In December 2024, Lonza announced its intention to divest the CHI business. As a result, the CHI results were reported as discontinued operations for the Full-Year 2025. On 6 March 2026, Lonza entered into a definitive agreement to divest the CHI business to Lone Star Funds, with closing expected in Q3 2026.

The restatement includes the consolidated income statement and selected key performance measures. The restatement has no impact on Lonza’s previously reported Full-Year 2025 results. 

The restated Half-Year 2025 financial information is available at the following link.

About Lonza

Lonza is the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, Lonza’s global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Lonza Contact Details

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2351296

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2351296  23-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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