Lonza Publishes Restated Half-Year 2025 Financials Reflecting Capsules & Health Ingredients as Discontinued Operations

Basel, Switzerland, 23 June 2026 – Prior to the release of its Half-Year 2026 results on 22 July, Lonza has published restated Half-Year 2025 financial information reflecting the classification of its CHI business as discontinued operations, in line with its Full-Year 2025 reporting.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

In December 2024, Lonza announced its intention to divest the CHI business. As a result, the CHI results were reported as discontinued operations for the Full-Year 2025. On 6 March 2026, Lonza entered into a definitive agreement to divest the CHI business to Lone Star Funds, with closing expected in Q3 2026.

The restatement includes the consolidated income statement and selected key performance measures. The restatement has no impact on Lonza’s previously reported Full-Year 2025 results.

The restated Half-Year 2025 financial information is available at the following link.