  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Mit grünem Wasserstoff in kurzer Zeit einen großen Schritt näher an die gesetzten Umweltziele. | Jetzt mehr erfahren-w-
30.11.2021 17:00

Loudoun Medical Group Joins Humana Medicare Advantage Network

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Loudoun Medical Group, P.C. (LMG), one of the largest and most diverse physician-owned, multi-specialty group practices in Virginia, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have signed an agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to LMGs medical and surgical locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005746/en/

The new agreement means current Humana Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PFFS members will have in-network access to LMGs 330 providers who render healthcare services at 35 medical and surgical specialties in 150 locations from Purcellville to Alexandria, Virginia and in Montgomery County, Maryland. People with Medicare who select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2021, will have access to LMG beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

"Were excited to add Loudoun Medical Groups quality physicians, clinicians and facilities to our Humana Medicare Advantage network, said Mike Bowersox, Humanas Mid-Atlantic Medicare President. "Were looking forward to working together to advance our mission to improve the health and well-being of the Medicare members we serve.

"LMG is committed to serving our communities' healthcare needs, added Mary Beth Tamasy, Loudoun Medical Groups CEO. "We look forward to our partnership with Humana, which will expand network options for our existing patients and other community members by enabling them to access healthcare services from LMG's top-notch providers.

About Loudoun Medical Group

Loudoun Medical Group, P.C. (LMG), one of the largest and most diverse physician-owned, multi-specialty group practices in Virginia, is dedicated to delivering high-quality patient care. LMG employs more than 330 providers who render healthcare services for over 265,000 patients throughout 35 medical and surgical specialties in 150 locations from Purcellville to Alexandria, Virginia and in Montgomery County, Maryland. Please visit LMGdoctors.com for more information.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

ID Y0040_GCHLGWPEN_C

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.11.21
Humana: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
02.11.21
Ausblick: Humana legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.10.21
Humana kündigt vierteljährliche Dividende an (MyDividends)
Humana-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
19.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Humana legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
20.08.21
Humana meldet Dividende (MyDividends)
29.07.21
Humana: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.07.21
Ausblick: Humana präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
13.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Humana öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Während sich das Jahr dem Ende entgegenneigt, entspannen sich weltweit die Börsen, trotz Konjunktur- und Inflationssorgen. Alle Börsianer hoffen, sich jetzt noch Wertpapiere zu sichern, die eine interessante Rendite im nächsten Jahr erzielen könnten. Im Trading-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr verraten Ihnen zwei Börsenexperten exklusiv die Favoriten für das Jahr 2022!
Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Humana News

29.10.21Humana kündigt vierteljährliche Dividende an
22.11.21Humana Announces Value-Based Agreement with Allina Health in Minnesota
16.11.21New Report Finds Value-Based Care Agreements Benefited Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Reduced Hospitalizations. More Preventive Care During COVID-19 Pandemic
22.11.21Humana Expands Value-Based Agreement with Hutchinson Clinic to Increase Medicare Advantage Access in Central Kansas
02.11.21Ausblick: Humana legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
17.11.21Humana’s Preferred Medicare Part D Network to Include More Than 11.000 Retail Pharmacy Locations in 2022
10.11.21Humana Announces Additional Bold Goal Community for Veterans Population
15.11.21Texas A&M’s Mays Business School and Humana Announce Winners of Fifth Annual Healthcare Analytics Case Competition
11.11.21Humana Earns Designation as #1 Large Company Military Friendly Employer
03.11.21Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins National Patient Choice Award for Fourth Year in a Row
Weitere Humana News
Werbung

Trading-News

Twitter  kurzlebige Rally
DZ BANK - Aktien, Zinsen, Inflation - Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2022?
Neue Runde im Streit Russland gegen Twitter
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, MTU Aero Engines, BMW
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ein Klassenunterschied
KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG: Aufzeichnung des Online-Seminars "Der Deutsche Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS - eine der letzten Zinsoasen"
Aktuelle Turbulenzen beim Dax
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

16:55 UhrUnitedHealth-Aktie im Minus: UnitedHealth etwas zuversichtlicher für 2021
15:50 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Leichter zwischen Omikron-Sorgen und starkem Einzelhandel
14:30 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Schwächer - Anleger gehen wegen Omikron auf Nummer sicher
13:06 UhrZacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Cigna Corp. Hartford Financial Services. Prudential Financial. Assurant and Old Republic International Corp
12:17 UhrMARKT USA/Omikron-Angst versetzt Anleger in Wartemodus - Dollar schwach
29.11.21UnitedHealth calls for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion for 2022
29.11.21Aflac Chief Digital Information Officer Rich Gilbert Named a 2021 CIO of the Year® ORBIE Award Winner
29.11.21Form 8-K 1739940
25.11.21UnitedHealth (UNH) Extends Plan Coverage in Massachusetts
24.11.21Form 4 731766

News von

Diese Black Friday-Schnäppchen sind noch gültig
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
Das Ende des Teilzeit-CEOs und die perfekte Aktie für alle Eltern
Günstige Laptops kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Bis zu 60 Prozent Rabatt auf Galaxy-Handys & Co.

News von

Lufthansa-Aktie im Crash: Wette auf einen flotten Steigflug
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Stirbt die Weihnachtsrally den Virentod?
Der Morgen kompakt: Neue Corona-Maßnahmen zeichnen sich ab, Daimler, SAP und Deutsche Telekom
DAX im plus: Europas Börsen nach Ausverkauf auf Stabilisierungskurs
DAX mehr als ein Prozent im Minus - Furcht vor Omikron-Virus beherrscht Europas Börsen

Heute im Fokus

Corona-Sorgen: Dow leichter -- DAX stabil -- Moderna-CEO warnt vor geringerer Impfstoff-Wirksamkeit bei Omikron -- VW--Abwärtstrend gewinnt an Fahrt -- Nordex, KION, CANCOM im Fokus

Vonovia-Vorstand will Bezugsrechte bei Kapitalerhöhung voll ausüben. JENOPTIK will weiter wachsen und mehr verdienen. VERBIO wird für das laufende Geschäftsjahr optimistischer. Volvo mit 'herausforderndem dritten Quartal'. Gravierende Sicherheitslücken in Büro-Druckern von HP entdeckt. Daimler und Stellantis steigen bei Feststoffbatterie-Spezialisten ein. Verfassungsgericht billigt Ausgangsbeschränkungen und Schulschließungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Verhandlungsergebnisse und künftigen Pläne der Ampelkoalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen