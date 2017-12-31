LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) ("LSB) today announced the expiration
and results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender
Offer) to purchase any and all outstanding $375,000,000 aggregate
principal amount of its 8.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2019 (CUSIP No.
502160AL8) (the "Notes). The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New
York City time, on April 20, 2018 (the "Expiration Time).
As of the Expiration Time, $337,386,000 aggregate principal amount of
Notes, or 89.97% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding,
had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, which did not
include $20,397,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes that remained
subject to guaranteed delivery procedures as of the Expiration Time. The
complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer were set forth in an
Offer to Purchase, dated April 16, 2018 (the "Offer to Purchase).
LSB expects to accept for payment all Notes validly tendered and not
validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time and, in accordance with
the terms of the Offer to Purchase, will pay all holders of such Notes
$1,023.88 per $1,000 principal amount for all Notes accepted in the
Tender Offer, plus a cash payment representing the accrued and unpaid
interest on such Notes from the last interest payment date to, but not
including, the settlement date. LSB expects to make payment for the
Notes on April 25, 2018, subject to the closing of LSBs previously
announced issuance and sale of $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount
of its 9.625% notes due 2023 and to the satisfaction or waiver by LSB of
the other conditions listed in the Offer to Purchase. Following the
consummation of the Tender Offer, LSB intends to redeem any Notes not
validly tendered and purchased in the Tender Offer.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the dealer manager for the Tender
Offer. The information and tender agent was D.F. King & Co., Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters contained in this press release include
"forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934,
as amended. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the
safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in
this press release, including regarding the commencement and conduct of
the Tender Offer, may constitute forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements include statements about LSBs expectations,
beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements
that are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations
reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot
assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These
forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown
risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those reflected in these
forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to
differ include, but are not limited to, (i) LSBs business plans may
change as circumstances warrant and the Tender Offer may not ultimately
be completed because of general market conditions or other factors or
(ii) any of the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our
documents and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Except as required by applicable law, we expressly disclaim any
obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statement to
reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the
date of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005365/en/