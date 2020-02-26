  • Suche
11.01.2021 22:05

LSB Industries, Inc. Appoints Damien Renwick as Chief Commercial Officer

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) ("LSB or the "Company) today announced that Damien Renwick has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 11, 2021. This newly created position is intended to lead all of LSBs commercial activities, including sales and marketing, logistics and customer service.

"We are very pleased that Damien has joined our senior leadership team as our Chief Commercial Officer, stated Mark Behrman, LSBs President and CEO. "Broadening our distribution and optimizing our production capacity through aggressive sales and marketing programs and other strategic opportunities are key elements of our growth plans. Damiens extensive experience makes him highly qualified to assist us in achieving our goals of increasing profitability and shareholder value in the quarters and years to come. On behalf of our Board, Id like to welcome Damien to LSB.

About Damien Renwick

Damien has more than 17 years of experience in the chemical industry, most recently with Houston-based Cyanco, the largest producer and distributor of sodium cyanide in the world, where he was President of Cyanco International from 2017 to 2019 and held the additional position of Chief Commercial Officer from 2018 to 2019. From 2003 to 2016 he was with Perth, Australia-based Wesfarmers Limited, where he held various positions of increasing responsibility in the Chemicals, Energy and Fertilizers division, including Director and General Manager of Australian Gold Reagents, a joint venture global producer and distributor of sodium cyanide, from 2012 and 2016, and as Commercial Manager, Ammonium Nitrate from 2007 to 2012.

Damien began his career with Arthur Andersen, in the firms Perth, Australia office, where from 1999 to 2002 he worked as a senior business consultant advising clients on IT strategy, enterprise-wide business technology solutions and business process re-engineering and ERP implementation.

Damien holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSBs products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated performance based on our growth and other strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or actual achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or anticipated achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, business and market disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions and price volatility for our products and feedstocks, as well as global and regional economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that adversely affect the demand for our end-use products; disruptions in production at our manufacturing facilities; and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal and regulatory factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future developments.

