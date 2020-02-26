LSB Industries, Inc. Appoints Damien Renwick as Chief Commercial Officer

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) ("LSB or the "Company) today announced that Damien Renwick has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 11, 2021. This newly created position is intended to lead all of LSBs commercial activities, including sales and marketing, logistics and customer service.

"We are very pleased that Damien has joined our senior leadership team as our Chief Commercial Officer, stated Mark Behrman, LSBs President and CEO. "Broadening our distribution and optimizing our production capacity through aggressive sales and marketing programs and other strategic opportunities are key elements of our growth plans. Damiens extensive experience makes him highly qualified to assist us in achieving our goals of increasing profitability and shareholder value in the quarters and years to come. On behalf of our Board, Id like to welcome Damien to LSB.

About Damien Renwick

Damien has more than 17 years of experience in the chemical industry, most recently with Houston-based Cyanco, the largest producer and distributor of sodium cyanide in the world, where he was President of Cyanco International from 2017 to 2019 and held the additional position of Chief Commercial Officer from 2018 to 2019. From 2003 to 2016 he was with Perth, Australia-based Wesfarmers Limited, where he held various positions of increasing responsibility in the Chemicals, Energy and Fertilizers division, including Director and General Manager of Australian Gold Reagents, a joint venture global producer and distributor of sodium cyanide, from 2012 and 2016, and as Commercial Manager, Ammonium Nitrate from 2007 to 2012.

Damien began his career with Arthur Andersen, in the firms Perth, Australia office, where from 1999 to 2002 he worked as a senior business consultant advising clients on IT strategy, enterprise-wide business technology solutions and business process re-engineering and ERP implementation.

Damien holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSBs products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

