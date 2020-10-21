LSB Industries, Inc. Appoints Fred Buonocore as Vice President of Investor Relations

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) ("LSB or the "Company) today announced that Fred Buonocore has joined the Company as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective September 7, 2021. Mr. Buonocore will serve as LSBs primary liaison to the investment community and will be responsible for establishing and developing relationships with investors, research analysts, investment bankers and other Wall Street constituencies as well as communicating the Companys investment thesis and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies and initiatives to this audience.

"We are happy to welcome Fred to LSB as our Vice President of Investor Relations, stated Mark Behrman, LSBs President and CEO. "With the progress weve made in strengthening our operations and the enhancements to our capital structure that we have underway, we believe LSB represents an attractive investment opportunity for both equity and fixed income investors. As a result, we are in the process of rolling out a more focused investor relations program aimed at conveying the LSB story to the broader investment community which, we expect, will ultimately lead to increased value for our shareholders. Freds extensive IR experience, particularly with a top-notch firm like The Equity Group and his over nine years of experience in working with our management team, make him very qualified to plan and execute such a program for us. On behalf of myself and our Board, Id like to welcome Fred to LSB.

About Fred Buonocore, CFA

Fred has nearly 20 years of experience in investor relations along with 5 years in equity research. Most recently, he was a Senior Vice President with The Equity Group, an investor relations consulting firm, which he joined in 2012. In this capacity he handled the investor communications and outreach responsibilities for a group of predominantly small capitalization industrial companies along with senior management advisory on all manner of investor relations matters. Prior to The Equity Group, Fred was an Equity Research Analyst with CJS Securities where he covered companies in a range of industries including Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Electrical Equipment, and Engineering & Construction, among others.

Previously, Fred was Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications for K&F Industries, a public Aerospace & Defense company that was acquired by Meggitt, PLC; Investor Relations Manager at Nike; Investor Relations Manager at J.D. Edwards & Company, an enterprise software company that was acquired by Oracle; and Director of Investor Relations at Syntroleum Corporation, an energy technology company. Prior to these positions, Fred was Associate Director/Market Intelligence Group Leader-Specialty Chemical Sector at Thomson Financial Corporation.

Fred received an MBA with honors from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a BS in Business Administration from Villanova University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSBs products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005208/en/