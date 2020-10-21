  • Suche
07.09.2021 15:00

LSB Industries, Inc. Appoints Fred Buonocore as Vice President of Investor Relations

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) ("LSB or the "Company) today announced that Fred Buonocore has joined the Company as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective September 7, 2021. Mr. Buonocore will serve as LSBs primary liaison to the investment community and will be responsible for establishing and developing relationships with investors, research analysts, investment bankers and other Wall Street constituencies as well as communicating the Companys investment thesis and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies and initiatives to this audience.

"We are happy to welcome Fred to LSB as our Vice President of Investor Relations, stated Mark Behrman, LSBs President and CEO. "With the progress weve made in strengthening our operations and the enhancements to our capital structure that we have underway, we believe LSB represents an attractive investment opportunity for both equity and fixed income investors. As a result, we are in the process of rolling out a more focused investor relations program aimed at conveying the LSB story to the broader investment community which, we expect, will ultimately lead to increased value for our shareholders. Freds extensive IR experience, particularly with a top-notch firm like The Equity Group and his over nine years of experience in working with our management team, make him very qualified to plan and execute such a program for us. On behalf of myself and our Board, Id like to welcome Fred to LSB.

About Fred Buonocore, CFA

Fred has nearly 20 years of experience in investor relations along with 5 years in equity research. Most recently, he was a Senior Vice President with The Equity Group, an investor relations consulting firm, which he joined in 2012. In this capacity he handled the investor communications and outreach responsibilities for a group of predominantly small capitalization industrial companies along with senior management advisory on all manner of investor relations matters. Prior to The Equity Group, Fred was an Equity Research Analyst with CJS Securities where he covered companies in a range of industries including Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Electrical Equipment, and Engineering & Construction, among others.

Previously, Fred was Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications for K&F Industries, a public Aerospace & Defense company that was acquired by Meggitt, PLC; Investor Relations Manager at Nike; Investor Relations Manager at J.D. Edwards & Company, an enterprise software company that was acquired by Oracle; and Director of Investor Relations at Syntroleum Corporation, an energy technology company.  Prior to these positions, Fred was Associate Director/Market Intelligence Group Leader-Specialty Chemical Sector at Thomson Financial Corporation.

Fred received an MBA with honors from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a BS in Business Administration from Villanova University.  He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSBs products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated performance based on our growth and other strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or actual achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or anticipated achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, business and market disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions and price volatility for our products and feedstocks, as well as global and regional economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that adversely affect the demand for our end-use products; disruptions in production at our manufacturing facilities; and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal and regulatory factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future developments. 

