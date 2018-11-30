LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2019 First Quarter

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) ("LSB or the "Company) today
announced results for the first quarter ended Mach 31, 2019.
First Quarter Highlights
-
Net sales of $94.2 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to
net sales of $100.5 million for the first quarter of 2018.
-
Net loss from continuing operations of $11.5 million for the first
quarter of 2019, compared to net loss from continuing operations of
$5.6 million for the first quarter of 2018.
-
Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $18.1 million for the first quarter
of 2019, compared to $23.1 million for the first quarter of 2018
($21.7 million was originally reported for the first quarter of 2018
including $0.3 million of turnaround and $1.1 million of consulting
costs).
|
(1) This is a Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP
Reconciliation section.
|
"We had solid operating performance at our facilities and benefited from
favorable agricultural product pricing trends in the first quarter,
stated Mark Behrman, LSBs President and CEO. "Overall, we were pleased
with the operating performance of our facilities, with our ammonia
plants averaging a 93% on-stream rate for the quarter. More importantly,
over the past three quarters, our ammonia plants have collectively
averaged a 94% on-stream rate, which represents our target for 2019.
However, these positive factors were offset by reduced sales volumes
resulting from cold, wet weather throughout much of the Midwest during
the first three months of the year, which delayed the start of the
spring fertilizer application season and weighed on our net sales and
Adjusted EBITDA.
"Despite the weather-related volume decline, we did see continued
improvement in pricing for our agricultural products as we expected
heading into the year. Net pricing per ton for UAN, agricultural
ammonia, and HDAN increased 54%, 12%, and 5%, respectively, compared to
the first quarter of 2018. Pricing for industrial products was lower for
the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2018 mainly due to a
decline in the Tampa ammonia benchmark price, which is the relevant
index used to price many industrial products. The impact of an overall
poor fall and spring application season in U.S. agricultural markets led
to a build in ammonia inventory across the distribution channel
resulting in downward pressure on Tampa ammonia benchmark pricing.
Mr. Behrman continued, "With respect to the second quarter, despite the
challenging weather, which has persisted so far in April, based on our
order book and recent shipment activity, we expect a meaningful
improvement in net sales and adjusted EBITDA both sequentially and as
compared to a year ago. Looking at 2019 overall, we expect full-year
growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDA relative to 2018 driven by
continued improvement in operations and year-over-year improvement in
product pricing.
Mr. Behrman concluded, "We remain highly focused on the aspects of our
business that are within our control, with our operational consistency
being our primary lever for financial performance improvement. While we
have more work to do in this regard, the on-stream rates of our ammonia
plants over the past three quarters indicate that we have made much
progress with the way we run and maintain these plants. We anticipate
that these operational improvements, combined with our continued focus
on sales initiatives, should collectively drive expanding profitability
and cash flow in the quarters and years to come, ultimately leading to
an improved capital structure and greater value for our shareholders.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
Net Sales by Market Sector
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
Sector Mix
|
|
Net
Sales
|
|
|
Sector Mix
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Agricultural
|
|
|
$
|
46.8
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
$
|
52.3
|
|
|
52
|
%
|
|
|
(10
|
) %
|
Industrial
|
|
|
|
37.9
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
38.1
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
(1
|
) %
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
(6
|
) %
|
|
|
|
$
|
94.2
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
100.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6
|
) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison of 2019 to 2018 periods:
-
Net sales of our agricultural products declined during the quarter
relative to the prior year period as a result of lower sales volumes
of agricultural ammonia, UAN, and HDAN, reflecting continued
unfavorable weather conditions throughout the Midwest during the
quarter. Partially offsetting the reduced sales volumes were higher
prices for all of our agricultural products.
-
Net sales of our industrial products were stable as improved volume
reflecting the continued strong U.S. economy was offset by lower
pricing. Selling prices for our industrial ammonia are principally
indexed to Tampa ammonia benchmark pricing. The aforementioned
weather-related weakness in demand for agricultural products,
including ammonia, resulted in a significant increase in storage
levels across the distribution channel and a resulting softening in
the Tampa ammonia benchmark price.
-
Operating income declined in the quarter relative to the prior year
period primarily due to weaker product sales coupled with the impact
of modestly higher natural gas prices and higher freight costs related
to the weather challenges during the quarter which was partially
offset by lower selling, general, and administrative costs.
The following tables provide key sales metrics for our Agricultural
products:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Product (tons sold)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN)
|
|
|
|
94,577
|
|
|
|
102,202
|
|
|
(7
|
) %
|
High density ammonium nitrate (HDAN)
|
|
|
|
59,845
|
|
|
|
92,713
|
|
|
(35
|
) %
|
Ammonia
|
|
|
|
19,205
|
|
|
|
32,996
|
|
|
(42
|
) %
|
Other
|
|
|
|
3,328
|
|
|
|
4,183
|
|
|
(20
|
) %
|
|
|
|
|
176,955
|
|
|
|
232,094
|
|
|
(24
|
) %
|
Average Selling Prices (price per ton) (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UAN
|
|
|
$
|
213
|
|
|
$
|
138
|
|
|
54
|
%
|
HDAN
|
|
|
$
|
232
|
|
|
$
|
220
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Ammonia
|
|
|
$
|
357
|
|
|
$
|
320
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Average selling prices represent "net back prices which are
calculated as sales less freight expenses divided by product sales
volume in tons.
|
The following table indicates the volumes sold of our major Industrial
products:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Product (tons sold)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Ammonia
|
|
|
|
74,834
|
|
|
68,098
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Nitric acid, excluding Baytown
|
|
|
|
22,375
|
|
|
20,213
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Other Industrial Products
|
|
|
|
8,274
|
|
|
8,612
|
|
|
(4
|
) %
|
|
|
|
|
105,483
|
|
|
96,923
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table indicates the volumes sold of our major Mining
products:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Product (tons sold)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
LDAN/HDAN/AN solution
|
|
|
|
|
36,615
|
|
|
|
38,179
|
|
|
(4
|
) %
|
Input Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average natural gas cost/MMBtu
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
|
$
|
2.79
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Position and Capital Expenditures
As of March 31, 2019, our total cash position was $21.7 million.
Additionally, we had approximately $40.1 million of borrowing
availability under our Working Capital Revolver. Total long-term debt,
including the current portion, was $425.2 million at March 31, 2019. The
aggregate liquidation value of the Series E Redeemable Preferred at
March 31, 2019, inclusive of accrued dividends of $80 million, was $219
million.
Interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $11.0 million
compared to $9.3 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in
interest expenses reflects the refinancing of our senior notes which was
completed in the second quarter of 2018.
Capital expenditures were approximately $7.1 million in the first
quarter of 2019. For the full year of 2019, total capital expenditures
are expected to be between $30 million and $35 million.
Conference Call
LSBs management will host a conference call covering the first quarter
results on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET/9:00 a.m. CT to
discuss these results and recent corporate developments. Participating
in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman,
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire and
Executive Vice President of Manufacturing, John Diesch. Interested
parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6739. Please
call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask
for the LSB conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB
will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com
on the webcast section of the Investor tab of our website.
To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to the Companys website
at www.lsbindustries.com
at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to download and install
any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the
conference call webcast will be archived on the Companys website. We
suggest listeners use Microsoft Explorer as their web browser.
LSB Industries, Inc.
LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma,
manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining,
and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in
Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates
a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSBs
products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers
throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company
can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of
the words "may, "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan to, "estimate,
"project or similar expressions, and include but are not limited to:
financial performance improvement; view on sales to mining customers;
estimates of consolidated depreciation and amortization and future
Turnaround expenses; our expectation of production consistency and
enhanced reliability at our Facilities; our projections of trends in the
fertilizer market; improvement of our financial and operational
performance; our planned capital expenditures for 2019; reduction of
SG&A expenses; volume outlook and our ability to complete plant repairs
as anticipated.
Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties.
Though we believe that expectations reflected in such forward-looking
statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such
expectation will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ
materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of various
factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Companys
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including
those set forth under "Risk Factors and "Special Note Regarding
Forward-Looking Statements in our Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2018 and, if applicable, our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All
forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly
qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly
disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking
statement to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring
after the date of this press release except as required by applicable
law.
See Accompanying Tables
|
|
|
|
|
|
LSB Industries, Inc.
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
94,152
|
|
|
$
|
100,450
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
86,834
|
|
|
|
90,357
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
7,318
|
|
|
|
10,093
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expense
|
|
|
|
7,224
|
|
|
|
8,303
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
1,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
10,987
|
|
|
|
9,306
|
|
Non-operating other expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
(909
|
)
|
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(11,140
|
)
|
|
|
(6,513
|
)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
(922
|
)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
(11,540
|
)
|
|
|
(5,591
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends on convertible preferred stocks
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Dividends on Series E redeemable preferred stock
|
|
|
|
7,256
|
|
|
|
6,338
|
|
Accretion of Series E redeemable preferred stock
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
|
1,599
|
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
(19,367
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,603
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and dilutive net loss per common share:
|
|
|
$
|
(0.69
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.49
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LSB Industries, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
21,705
|
|
|
$
|
26,048
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
46,524
|
|
|
|
67,043
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
(475
|
)
|
|
|
(351
|
)
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
46,049
|
|
|
|
66,692
|
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finished goods
|
|
|
30,301
|
|
|
|
27,726
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
|
2,239
|
|
|
|
1,483
|
|
Total inventories
|
|
|
32,540
|
|
|
|
29,209
|
|
Supplies, prepaid items and other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid insurance
|
|
|
7,933
|
|
|
|
10,924
|
|
Supplies
|
|
|
25,276
|
|
|
|
24,576
|
|
Other
|
|
|
8,002
|
|
|
|
8,964
|
|
Total supplies, prepaid items and other
|
|
|
41,211
|
|
|
|
44,464
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
141,505
|
|
|
|
166,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
962,538
|
|
|
|
974,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease assets (1)
|
|
|
15,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible and other assets, net
|
|
|
7,109
|
|
|
|
7,672
|
|
|
|
|
22,426
|
|
|
|
7,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,126,469
|
|
|
$
|
1,148,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Relates to the adoption of ASC 842 associated with lease
accounting rules.
|
|
LSB Industries, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
49,898
|
|
|
$
|
62,589
|
Short-term financing
|
|
|
|
5,863
|
|
|
|
8,577
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
37,671
|
|
|
|
42,129
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
12,275
|
|
|
|
12,518
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
105,707
|
|
|
|
125,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
412,913
|
|
|
|
412,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities (1)
|
|
|
|
9,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noncurrent accrued and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
8,373
|
|
|
|
8,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
57,057
|
|
|
|
56,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable preferred stocks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series E 14% cumulative, redeemable Class C preferred stock, no par
value,
210,000 shares issued; 139,768 outstanding; aggregate liquidation
preference
of $219,327,000 ($212,071,000 at December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
209,921
|
|
|
|
202,169
|
Series F redeemable Class C preferred stock, no par value, 1 share
issued and
outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series B 12% cumulative, convertible preferred stock, $100 par
value; 20,000
shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference
of $2,845,000 ($2,785,000 at December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
Series D 6% cumulative, convertible Class C preferred stock, no par
value;
1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation
preference
of $1,207,000 ($1,192,000 at December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
Common stock, $.10 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized,
31,283,210 shares issued
|
|
|
|
3,128
|
|
|
|
3,128
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
|
|
198,950
|
|
|
|
198,482
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
134,481
|
|
|
|
153,773
|
|
|
|
|
339,559
|
|
|
|
358,383
|
Less treasury stock, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, 2,513,575 shares (2,438,305 shares at December 31,
2018)
|
|
|
|
16,732
|
|
|
|
16,186
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
322,827
|
|
|
|
342,197
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,126,469
|
|
|
$
|
1,148,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Relates to the adoption of ASC 842 associated with lease
accounting rules.
|
|
LSB Industries, Inc.
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures under
the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts
in our consolidated financial statements.
EBITDA Reconciliation
EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus loss
on extinguishment of debt, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization
(DD&A) (which includes DD&A of property, plant and equipment and
amortization of intangible and other assets), plus provision for income
taxes. We believe that certain investors consider EBITDA a useful means
of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and
evaluating our financial performance. EBITDA has limitations and should
not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income,
operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income
or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all
companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA may
not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The
following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA
for the periods indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LSB Consolidated
($ in
millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
($11.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
($5.6
|
)
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
17.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
21.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LSB Industries, Inc.
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is reported to show the impact of one time/non-cash or
non-operating items-such as, loss (gain) on sale of a business and other
property and equipment, one-time income or fees, certain fair market
value adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation, and consulting
costs associated with reliability and purchasing initiatives. We
historically have performed Turnaround activities on an annual basis,
however we are moving towards extending Turnarounds to a two or
three-year cycle. Rather than being capitalized and amortized over the
period of benefit, our accounting policy is to recognize the costs as
incurred. Given these Turnarounds are essentially investments that
provide benefits over multiple years, they are not reflective of our
operating performance in a given year. As a result, we believe it is
more meaningful for investors to exclude them from our calculation of
adjusted EBITDA used to assess our performance. We believe that the
inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA is appropriate to
provide additional information to investors about certain items. The
following tables provide reconciliations of EBITDA excluding the impact
of the supplementary adjustments. Our policy is to adjust for non-cash,
non-recurring, non-operating items that are greater than $0.5 million
quarterly or cumulatively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LSB Consolidated
($ in
millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA:
|
|
|
$
|
17.0
|
|
|
$
|
21.1
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
Fair market value adjustment on preferred stock embedded derivatives
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(0.8)
|
Consulting costs associated with reliability and purchasing
initiatives
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Turnaround costs
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
18.1
|
|
|
$
|
23.1
Agricultural Sales Price Reconciliation
The following table provides a reconciliation of total agricultural
sales as reported under GAAP in our consolidated financial statement
reconciled to "net sales which is calculated as sales less freight
expenses. We believe this provides a relevant industry comparison among
our peer group.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agricultural sales ($ in millions)
|
|
|
$
|
46.8
|
|
|
$
|
52.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less freight
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
43.6
|
|
|
$
|
48.4
