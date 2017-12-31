LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) has signed a multi-year publisher
services agreement with Americas Test Kitchen (ATK) to provide print,
sourcing, distribution and postal optimization solutions for ATKs media
entities including cookbooks and magazines. ATK has sold more than 10
million cookbooks to date, and has nearly one million subscribers for
magazine titles that include Cook's Illustrated and Cook's
Country, as well as numerous special issues.
Dave Cardona, President of LSC Magazine Sales, commented, "Americas
Test Kitchen is a prime example of a magazine publisher that has
developed into an iconic multimedia brand. We are thrilled that ATK has
selected LSC to leverage our publisher services platform to support
their publishing model.
ATK originated in 1992 with Cook's Illustrated magazine. The
companys Emmy Award-winning TV show "America's Test Kitchen" launched
in 2001, and ATK has since grown into a rapidly expanding independent
media company.
According to ATKs Chairman and CEO, David Nussbaum, "Streamlining and
consolidating our physical media products and distribution channel with
LSC enables us to optimize our savings and therefore continue to invest
in the creation of new material for our audience that helps strengthen
the evolution of our brand.
About LSC Communications
With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and
service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader
in print and digital media solutions. The companys traditional and
digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of
publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced
technology and a consultative approach, LSCs supply chain solutions
meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right
hands as efficiently as possible.
