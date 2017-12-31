02.04.2018 12:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

LSC Communications Awarded Multi-Year Publisher Services Agreement with Americas Test Kitchen

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) has signed a multi-year publisher services agreement with Americas Test Kitchen (ATK) to provide print, sourcing, distribution and postal optimization solutions for ATKs media entities including cookbooks and magazines. ATK has sold more than 10 million cookbooks to date, and has nearly one million subscribers for magazine titles that include Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country, as well as numerous special issues.

Dave Cardona, President of LSC Magazine Sales, commented, "Americas Test Kitchen is a prime example of a magazine publisher that has developed into an iconic multimedia brand. We are thrilled that ATK has selected LSC to leverage our publisher services platform to support their publishing model.

ATK originated in 1992 with Cook's Illustrated magazine. The companys Emmy Award-winning TV show "America's Test Kitchen" launched in 2001, and ATK has since grown into a rapidly expanding independent media company.

According to ATKs Chairman and CEO, David Nussbaum, "Streamlining and consolidating our physical media products and distribution channel with LSC enables us to optimize our savings and therefore continue to invest in the creation of new material for our audience that helps strengthen the evolution of our brand.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The companys traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSCs supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the ability of LSC Communications to perform as expected as a separate, independent entity and risks associated with the volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, and adverse changes in the global economy. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in LSCs filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu LSC Communications Inc When Issued

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12:55 Uhr
BRIEF-LSC Communications Awarded Multi Year Agreement With America's Test Kitchen (Reuters Business)
13.03.18
LSC Communications, Inc. -- Moody's downgrades LSC's rating to B1 stable from Ba3 negative (Moodys)
20.02.18
Ausblick: LSC Communications zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Ausblick: LSC Communications stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
16.08.17
LSC Communications, Inc. -- Moody's changes LSC's outlook to negative, affirms Ba3 CFR (Moodys)
21.07.17
LSC Communications started at neutral with a $20 stock price target at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr LSC Communications News
RSS Feed
LSC Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu LSC Communications Inc When Issued

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene LSC Communications News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere LSC Communications News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Richtig für die Rente sparen
Ab in die Defensive!
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: WTI weiterhin mit Potential?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. März bis 06. April 2018
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG - Einstelliger Kursbereich möglich
ING Markets: DAX - Effektive Gegenwehr oder letztes Aufgebot?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur LSC Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

LSC Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wohnungsbesichtigung auf dem Holodeck
Das ändert sich im April für die Verbraucher
Deutschlands Pendler-Problem verschärft sich
Das sollten Sie wissen, bevor Sie die Sommerreifen aufziehen
Tausende Leihfahrräder fluten deutsche Städte

News von

Max Otte: Jede Hausse hat ein Ende
Der große Check: Die besten Aktien aus dem TecDax
Tech-Aktien unter Druck: Warum Amazon, Google und Co. jetzt ins Depot gehören
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Darum könnte der Datenskandal Facebook schon bald wirtschaftlich ruinieren
adidas hat eine App auf den deutschen Markt gebracht, die über die Zukunft des Unternehmens entscheiden kann
Darum sollten Sie Ihr iPhone nicht im Auto aufladen
Skandale und schlechte Nachrichten in der Wirtschaftswelt: Ein Experte verrät, was wirklich Sorgen machen sollte
Grafik zeigt: Die aggressive Werbestrategie von Facebook geht auf - zumindest derzeit

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus

Microsoft spaltet sich anscheinend auf. Barclays zahlt 2 Milliarden Dollar zur Beilegung von Rechtsstreit. Fusionspartner Linde und Praxair anscheinend wegen EU-Kartellprüfung in Sorge. Glencore sichert sich für Refinanzierung 9,09 Milliarden Dollar. S&T peilt Milliardenumsatz und Ergebnisplus an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.03.18
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:08 Uhr
Offene Immobilienfonds haben sich deutlich verändert
Sonstiges
12:35 Uhr
Wer steckt eigentlich hinter der Kryptowährung Stellar?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
AlibabaA117ME
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
adidas AGA1EWWW