LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) has signed a multi-year publisher services agreement with Americas Test Kitchen (ATK) to provide print, sourcing, distribution and postal optimization solutions for ATKs media entities including cookbooks and magazines. ATK has sold more than 10 million cookbooks to date, and has nearly one million subscribers for magazine titles that include Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country, as well as numerous special issues.

Dave Cardona, President of LSC Magazine Sales, commented, "Americas Test Kitchen is a prime example of a magazine publisher that has developed into an iconic multimedia brand. We are thrilled that ATK has selected LSC to leverage our publisher services platform to support their publishing model.

ATK originated in 1992 with Cook's Illustrated magazine. The companys Emmy Award-winning TV show "America's Test Kitchen" launched in 2001, and ATK has since grown into a rapidly expanding independent media company.

According to ATKs Chairman and CEO, David Nussbaum, "Streamlining and consolidating our physical media products and distribution channel with LSC enables us to optimize our savings and therefore continue to invest in the creation of new material for our audience that helps strengthen the evolution of our brand.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The companys traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSCs supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the ability of LSC Communications to perform as expected as a separate, independent entity and risks associated with the volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, and adverse changes in the global economy. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in LSCs filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005336/en/