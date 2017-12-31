LSC Communications Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

+++ Die besten Tipps für Immobilien-Investments: Jetzt gratis Whitepaper unserer Redaktion herunterladen +++
04.04.2018
LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 26 cents per common share. The dividend is payable June 4, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2018.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The companys traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSCs supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the ability of LSC Communications to perform as expected as a separate, independent entity and risks associated with the volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, and adverse changes in the global economy. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in LSCs filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu LSC Communications Inc

03.04.18
BRIEF-LSC Communications Acquires Triliteral Llc (Reuters Business)
02.04.18
BRIEF-LSC Communications Awarded Multi Year Agreement With America's Test Kitchen (Reuters Business)
13.03.18
LSC Communications, Inc. -- Moody's downgrades LSC's rating to B1 stable from Ba3 negative (Moodys)
20.02.18
Ausblick: LSC Communications zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Ausblick: LSC Communications stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
16.08.17
LSC Communications, Inc. -- Moody's changes LSC's outlook to negative, affirms Ba3 CFR (Moodys)
21.07.17
LSC Communications started at neutral with a $20 stock price target at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)

Analysen zu LSC Communications Inc When Issued

Meistgelesene LSC Communications News

LSC Communications Peer Group News

