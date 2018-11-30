finanzen.net
10.04.2019
LSC Communications Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 26 cents per common share. The dividend is payable June 4, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2019.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The companys traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSCs supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the ability of LSC Communications to perform as expected as a separate, independent entity and risks associated with the volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, and adverse changes in the global economy. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in LSCs filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

LSC Communications-Aktie

