18.01.2018 22:10
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

LSC Communications Board of Directors Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 4%; Company to Host an Investor Meeting on March 6, 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

(NYSE: LKSD) The Board of Directors of LSC Communications declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share. This dividend is a 4% increase from the level paid quarterly since October 2016. The dividend is payable March 2, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2018.

"The 4% annual dividend increase represents our ongoing commitment to balanced capital deployment and our continued ability to generate strong free cash flow, said Thomas J. Quinlan III, LSC Communications Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last year we have made several strategic acquisitions and investments to enhance our capabilities, and as we focus on the integration of these acquisitions as well as the positive cash impact from the new tax legislation, we are committed to increasing the return of capital to our shareholders.

Investor meeting to be held March 6th in New York City

An investor meeting and live webcast will be held at The Yale Club in New York City on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time. A management presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Individuals wishing to attend in person must pre-register, and the live webcast will be accessible on LSC Communications web site: www.lsccom.com. Further details about the event, webcast and pre-registration will be posted in advance on the company's website.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The companys traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSCs supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the ability of LSC Communications to perform as expected as a separate, independent entity and risks associated with the volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, and adverse changes in the global economy. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in LSCs filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu LSC Communications Inc When Issued

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.10.17
Ausblick: LSC Communications stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
16.08.17
LSC Communications, Inc. -- Moody's changes LSC's outlook to negative, affirms Ba3 CFR (Moodys)
21.07.17
LSC Communications started at neutral with a $20 stock price target at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
21.07.17
LSC Communications started at neutral with a $20 stock price target at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr LSC Communications News
RSS Feed
LSC Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu LSC Communications Inc When Issued

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene LSC Communications News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere LSC Communications News
Anzeige

Inside

TecDAX Rally im Chart-Check  so geht es in 2018 weiter!
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Warren Buffet, Singapur und die wikifolio-Trader haben Lanxess gemeinsam
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG - Weiterer Kursrückgang möglich
Bester Robo-Advisor: Ermitteln Sie jetzt Ihren Anlegertyp
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
HSBC: LANXESS (Monthly) - Schiebezone passé
ING Markets: DAX - Die Wall Street kostet Nerven
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Bechtle - Der Favorit im IT-Segment!

Ein breit aufgestelltes, gut diversifiziertes Produkt- und Serviceangebot, eine solide Finanzbasis und ein gutes Gespür für chancenreiche Trends und wachstumsstarke Marktsegmente - diese Mischung ist das Erfolgsgeheimnis von Bechtle. Lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin die ganze Story über Bechtle.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur LSC Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

LSC Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zimtstern-Komplott offenbart den großen Weihnachtsbetrug
Das neue Machtgefüge in der Spendenwelt
Das bedeutet Trumps Prestige-Projekt für Unternehmen
Paypal drängt in den Bankenmarkt
Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Bitcoin

News von

Allianz-Aktie, Daldrup und Co.: Welche Papiere jetzt klare Kaufsignale liefern
DAX: Ernüchterung nach Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus
Fintechs im Höhenflug: Bei diesen fünf Aktien winken weiter schöne Kursanstiege

News von

"Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei": Ökonom erklärt, warum eine Rezession unmittelbar bevorstehen könnte
Warum der Bitcoin-Absturz überraschend positive Auswirkungen haben kann
Heimlich, still und leise ist ein Berliner Unternehmen zu einem der erfolgreichsten Start-ups in Europa aufgestiegen
"Widerspricht jeglicher Vernunft": Ein Experte erklärt, warum die Deutschen so sehr am Bargeld hängen
Ein reines Solarauto galt bisher als unmöglich - doch schon 2019 will ein Hersteller das Gegenteil beweisen

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Tag fester -- Wall Street schließt rot -- BASF steigert Umsatz und Gewinn 2017 kräftig -- Analyst: Bitcoin nimmt 2018 Kurs auf 100.000 US-Dollar -- Deutsche Börse, E.ON im Fokus

Apple, Oracle und Microsoft dürften 2018 weniger Anleihen begeben. Medigene-Aktien holen sich Gewinne zurück - Übernahmefantasie bleibt. Aufträge aus Dubai treiben Airbus-Aktie auf Rekordhoch. Infineon-Aktie erhält von Kaufempfehlungen weiteren Schub.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 2: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wünschen Sie sich, dass sich Union und SPD erneut auf eine große Koalition (GroKo) einigen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX beendet den Tag fester -- Wall Street schließt rot -- BASF steigert Umsatz und Gewinn 2017 kräftig -- Analyst: Bitcoin nimmt 2018 Kurs auf 100.000 US-Dollar -- Deutsche Börse, E.ON im Fokus
Webinare
22:07 Uhr
Trading-Webinar: Trenderkennung mit dem WolVol-Indikator
Sonstiges
21:41 Uhr
Überraschender Preis: Credit Suisse hat den fairen Wert von Bitcoin ermittelt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Infineon AG623100
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866
GeelyA0CACX
Nordex AGA0D655
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Allianz840400