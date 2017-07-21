LSC Communications Board of Directors Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 4%; Company to Host an Investor Meeting on March 6, 2018

(NYSE: LKSD) The Board of Directors of LSC Communications declared a
regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share. This dividend is a
4% increase from the level paid quarterly since October 2016. The
dividend is payable March 2, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the
close of business on February 15, 2018.
"The 4% annual dividend increase represents our ongoing commitment to
balanced capital deployment and our continued ability to generate strong
free cash flow, said Thomas J. Quinlan III, LSC Communications
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last year we have made
several strategic acquisitions and investments to enhance our
capabilities, and as we focus on the integration of these acquisitions
as well as the positive cash impact from the new tax legislation, we are
committed to increasing the return of capital to our shareholders.
Investor meeting to be held March 6th in New
York City
An investor meeting and live webcast will be held at The Yale
Club in New York City on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am
Eastern Time. A management presentation will be followed by a question
and answer session. Individuals wishing to attend in person must
pre-register, and the live webcast will be accessible on LSC
Communications web site: www.lsccom.com. Further
details about the event, webcast and pre-registration will be posted in
advance on the company's website.
About LSC Communications
With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and
service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader
in print and digital media solutions. The companys traditional and
digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of
publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced
technology and a consultative approach, LSCs supply chain solutions
meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right
hands as efficiently as possible.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are
qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary
statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a
number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking
statements, including risks associated with the ability of LSC
Communications to perform as expected as a separate, independent entity
and risks associated with the volatility and disruption of the capital
and credit markets, and adverse changes in the global economy. Readers
are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained
in LSCs filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006209/en/