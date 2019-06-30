finanzen.net
20.08.2019 22:15
LSC Communications Celebrates Opening of First Onsite Healthcare Center in Crawfordsville, Indiana

LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) announced the opening of Crawfordsville Family Health Center, the companys first onsite medical facility offering healthcare, wellness coaching and assessments for its employees and their families. The center was launched as part of a companywide initiative to enhance the wellbeing of employees by providing a holistic approach to wellness and making healthcare more accessible.

Mike Berendes, Vice President of Manufacturing for LSC Crawfordsville, commented, "As one of LSCs largest facilities in the US, we and our employees are thrilled that Crawfordsville was selected to launch the companys first healthcare center. LSC partnered with onsite healthcare provider Marathon Health to operate the new medical center. Additional programs being offered include health coaching for weight management, stress management and smoking cessation.

LSC celebrated the opening today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony which was attended by the Mayor of Crawfordsville, IN and Chairman, President and CEO of LSC Communications, Tom Quinlan. Sue Bettman, LSCs Chief Administrative Officer, said the goals of opening Crawfordsville Family Health Center were to "provide quality healthcare to the nearly 1,000 onsite employees and their families. We want to help our employees build and maintain healthier lives as the rising costs of healthcare have become an increasing concern.

LSCs Crawfordsville facility provides a wide range of book print production services predominately focused on the trade, educational and bible markets.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. Our traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, our supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

For more information about LSC Communications, visit www.lsccom.com.

