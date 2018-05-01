finanzen.net
21.03.2019 11:30
LSC Communications Expands Multi-Year Supply Chain Services Agreement with Open Up Resources

LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) announced today an expanded multi-year agreement with Open Up Resources. Open Up Resources is an education nonprofit that provides K12 curricula for free so that all students, regardless of district resources, have access to a high-quality education. As part of the agreement, LSC will exclusively provide supply chain services ranging from web offset and digital print to warehousing and fulfillment for Open Up Resources curriculum materials.

Open Up Resources currently has three high-quality curricula, with more on the way. "This growth comes on the heels of Open Up Resources delivering on our mission, commented Jessica Reid Sliwerski, the CEO of Open Up Resources. "Were on a mission to improve education equity and ensure every student, in every classroom, receives a quality education. We do this by making excellent curriculum freely available to schools and districts as Open Education Resources (OER). Partnering with LSC helps us ensure that all of our curriculum materials meet our standard for excellence, and that all of our district partners will receive superb service.

Dave McCree, President of LSC Book Sales, added, "As Open Up Resources is in the process of expanding the scale of their OER materials, LSC is excited to have been selected to support this pivotal time for the organization. By utilizing the breadth of our manufacturing and service platform, we strive to assist Open Up Resources in their mission.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The companys traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSCs supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible

