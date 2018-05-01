LSC Communications Expands Multi-Year Supply Chain Services Agreement with Open Up Resources

LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) announced today an expanded multi-year
agreement with Open
Up Resources. Open Up Resources is an education nonprofit that
provides K12 curricula for free so that all students, regardless of
district resources, have access to a high-quality education. As part of
the agreement, LSC will exclusively provide supply chain services
ranging from web offset and digital print to warehousing and fulfillment
for Open Up Resources curriculum materials.
Open Up Resources currently has three high-quality curricula, with more
on the way. "This growth comes on the heels of Open Up Resources
delivering on our mission, commented Jessica Reid Sliwerski, the CEO of
Open Up Resources. "Were on a mission to improve education equity and
ensure every student, in every classroom, receives a
quality education. We do this by making excellent curriculum freely
available to schools and districts as Open Education Resources (OER).
Partnering with LSC helps us ensure that all of our curriculum materials
meet our standard for excellence, and that all of our district partners
will receive superb service.
Dave McCree, President of LSC Book Sales, added, "As Open Up Resources
is in the process of expanding the scale of their OER materials, LSC is
excited to have been selected to support this pivotal time for the
organization. By utilizing the breadth of our manufacturing and service
platform, we strive to assist Open Up Resources in their mission.
