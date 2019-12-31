finanzen.net
+++ Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef +++-w-
30.09.2020 23:36

LSC Communications Receives Court Approval for Sale to Atlas Holdings and Supporting Creditors

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LSC Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: LKSD) ("LSC or the "Company) today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court) has approved its previously announced stock and asset purchase agreement, under which an affiliate of Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas) with the support of certain of LSCs secured creditors (the "Creditor Group), will acquire substantially all of the Companys assets.

"With the Courts approval of the sale, we are able to move forward with this value-maximizing transaction that represents the best path forward for all LSC stakeholders, said Thomas J. Quinlan III, LSC Communications Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that through this partnership with Atlas, LSC will be uniquely well-positioned to strengthen and grow our market-leading position and provide our customers with the same high standards of quality, reliability and innovation. On behalf of the LSC Board and management team, I would like to sincerely thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication throughout this process.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Additional Information

Additional information regarding LSCs restructuring is available at www.lsccomrestructuring.com. Court filings and information about the claims process are available at https://cases.primeclerk.com/LSC, by calling the Companys claims agent, Prime Clerk, at (877)-429-6615 (toll-free in the U.S.) or +1-646-214-8838 (for parties outside the U.S.) or sending an email to LSCInfo@PrimeClerk.com.

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company, Evercore Group L.L.C. is serving as financial advisor and AlixPartners, LLP is serving as restructuring advisor to the Company. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is serving as legal advisor to Atlas. Ducera Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Arnold & Porter LLP are serving as legal advisors to the Creditor Group.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. Our traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, our supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

For more information about LSC Communications, visit www.lsccom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "may, "might, "our vision, "plan, "potential, "preliminary, "predict, "should, "will, or "would or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or other comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Purchase Agreement, the proposed transaction and the outcome and timing of the Chapter 11 process. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to: the actions and decisions of our creditors and other third parties with interests in the Chapter 11 Cases; our ability to address the going concern considerations described in the footnotes to our audited consolidated financial statements and maintain liquidity to fund our operations during the Chapter 11 Cases; our ability to obtain Bankruptcy Court approvals in connection with the Chapter 11 Cases or the proposed transaction; our ability to consummate the proposed transaction or any other transactions once approved by the Bankruptcy Court and the time to consummation of such transactions; adjustments in the calculation of financial results for the quarter or year end, or the application of accounting principles; discovery of new information that alters expectations about financial results or impacts valuation methodologies underlying financial results; accounting changes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles; the competitive market for our products and industry fragmentation affecting our prices; the inability to improve operating efficiency to meet changing market conditions; the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operations, including demand for our products and services, and our ability to effectively manage the impacts of the coronavirus on our business operations; the effects of global market and economic conditions on our customers and suppliers; and other factors affecting the Company detailed from time to time in the Companys filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to LSC Communication, Inc.s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov and in particular, our 2019 Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020. We caution you that the list of important factors included in our SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may not in fact occur. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Nachrichten zu LSC Communications Inc When Issued

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr LSC Communications News
RSS Feed
LSC Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu LSC Communications Inc When Issued

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene LSC Communications News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere LSC Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ein ETF für alle(s)! So würden wir als Einsteiger investieren
Brüchiges Gleichgewicht am Ölmarkt  Wie geht es weiter beim schwarzen Gold?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Doppelsupport
Tesla: Musk will Starlink an die Börse bringen
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Volkswagen, Daimler
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Technische Korrektur ist im Aufwärtstrend normal.
Ginmon: So verdreifachen Selbstständige ihre Rente
Renditestark investieren - Allianz startet mit Allvest innovatives digitales Angebot!
Grenke: Nichts für Risikoaverse!
Geldanlage in Corona-Zeiten
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand gehen?
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur LSC Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

LSC Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Der unantastbare Kostenblock beim Immobilienkauf
Folgen Sie dem smarten Geld  diese Fonds müssen Sparer jetzt haben
Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen

News von

Gescheitert: Nel Asa annulliert Angebot für neue Aktien
Sollte man die BioNtech-Aktie jetzt kaufen? Was Analysten raten
GM-Deal droht wegen Missbrauchsvorwürfen zu platzen: Aktien von Nikola und Nel Asa mit Verlusten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Gefahr wieder vorbei?
DAX leicht im Minus - Europas Börsen vor TV-Duell Trump-Biden unter Druck

Heute im Fokus

Dow steigt letztlich kräftig -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Palantir glückt Börsengang -- VW bestätigt Ausblick 2020 -- Covestro kauft DSM-Coating-Geschäft -- adidas, Continental, Disney im Fokus

Fielmann steigert Gewinn im dritten Quartal. Dieselskandal: Ex-AUDI-Chef Stadler vor Gericht. WTO-Schlichter haben wohl zu Boeing-Subventionen entschieden. Analyst: Selloff bei dieser "Virus"-Aktie war ein Fehler. RWE und CMBlu Energy erforschen Stromspeicher im Salz. Deutsche-Bank-Chef sieht anscheinend Fusion nicht vor 2022.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.09.20
Dow steigt letztlich kräftig -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Palantir glückt Börsengang -- VW bestätigt Ausblick 2020 -- Covestro kauft DSM-Coating-Geschäft -- adidas, Continental, Disney im Fokus
Sonstiges
00:07 Uhr
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den amerikanischen Leitindex
Sonstiges
30.09.20
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
CureVacA2P71U
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
PalantirA2QA4J
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403